Junior dos Santos Is Making His Pro Wrestling Debut With Masvidal In His Corner

Junior dos Santos is ready to show off his wrestling skills on the big stage.

Former UFC champion Junior dos Santos might not be with the UFC anymore but that doesn’t mean he isn’t ready to fight. Dos Santos will be making his move to pro wrestling starting this month. It was announced by All Elite Wrestling (AEW) on their AEW Dynamite program that dos Santos will be joining the roster.

Dos Santos was released from the UFC back in March after losing four in a row. As a fan of pro wrestling, dos Santos will now be part of the action with some of the biggest names. According to ESPN, dos Santos will be teaming up with wrestlers, Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky in a tag team match against Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, and Sammy Guevara.

“I love it,” dos Santos told ESPN. “It’s very different than MMA, but just as exciting. The reactions from the fans are amazing. I’m having a lot of fun and look forward to kicking Jericho and Hager’s asses next week.”

Dos Santos is following in the footsteps of fellow UFC heavyweight and former opponent Cain Velasquez who made the move to wrestling as well. The WWE and other pro wrestling organizations welcome this kind of crossover from the UFC. Many fighters can be seen making cameos on wrestling events. Jorge Masvidal was seen recently getting involved. Masvidal is a friend of dos Santos and will be in his corner for the match. Perhaps he will be leaving that corner at some point.

Dos Santos match will take place on Oct. 15 or Oct. 16 as a part of AEW’s back-to-back cards in Miami.

Do you like the idea of Junior dos Santos as a pro wrestler?