Kayla Harrison Looks Forward To Fighting Julia Budd In The Future

Kayla Harrison is excited to see PFL signing some new blood.

The news broke yesterday former Bellator featherweight champion, Julia Budd, has signed with the Professional Fighters League. Ahead of her second bid at $1 million, Harrison spoke with MMA Junkie about her promotion’s newest acquisition.

“That’s great for the PFL,” Harrison told MMA Junkie. “I think it’s awesome they’re continuing to build their women’s division, and she’s obviously a Bellator champion, former champion, and it’s a great signing.”

Kayla Harrison and Cindy Dandois in their lightweight fight at PFL 6 (PHOTO: Cooper Neill / PFL)

Budd brings a professional record of 14 wins and 3 losses. The only person to defeat Budd in the last decade is Cris Cyborg. Her other two losses came at the hands of some rather famous names in Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes.

Harrison is familiar with Budd but didn’t know PFL signed her until she was informed in the interview. The Olympic judoka offered some praise for Budd for being well known but doesn’t seem concerned with the potential opponent.

“I think I’ve watched her fight before, of course,” Harrison said. “She’s a bit of a bigger name in the sport, but I didn’t know they signed her. I’m not privy to these conversations. I’ve said it many times, I’ll fight whoever is in front of me, I don’t really care.”

She continued, “I think it’s an exciting fight. I look forward to competing against her one day if the stars align. And if not, I wish her the best of luck in her PFL career.”

Harrison, undefeated in 11 professional bouts, is currently in training for October 27th. It’s then that she’ll meet Taylor Guardado in the Finals of the PFL Lightweight tournament.

After her defeat to “Cyborg,” Budd rebounded with a pair of victories over Jessica Miele and Dayana Silva before leaving Bellator.

Who do you think would win in a match between Kayla Harrison and Julia Budd?