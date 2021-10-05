Kevin Holland vs. Kyle Daukaus Rebooked After UFC Vegas 38 NC Result

The UFC has rebooked the Kevin Holland and Kyle Daukaus rematch after their initial fight resulted in a No Contest due to an unintentional headbutt.

According to ESPN‘s Brett Okamoto, contracts have not been signed yet but both sides have verbally agreed to fight on Nov. 13. Their second encounter will take place inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV. This fight announcement comes one day after Holland assisted in apprehending a carjacker through a wild chase in his local neighborhood.

Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) vs. Kyle Daukaus (@KyleDaukaus) has been rebooked for Nov. 13 following last week's no-contest, per sources. https://t.co/jN3ikgiKht — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 5, 2021

At UFC Vegas 38, the two middleweights met in the co-main event. It was clear Holland needed to improve on his wrestling in order to keep up with a thriving 185-pound division after suffering back-to-back losses to Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori. The “Trailblazer” admitted prior to the fight that he was working on his wrestling with former UFC champion Johny Hendricks.

Kevin Holland had very few opportunities to showcase his new skills, as he was knocked unconscious in the first round. Holland was quickly able to turn over and begin fighting again after falling face-first to the canvas. When referee Dan Miragliotta went to waive the contest off, he paused and decided to let the action unravel further.

After escaping numerous submission attempts, Holland was trapped in a rear-naked choke and Daukaus scored the submission. Subsequently, the mayhem took place, and several UFC officials and Nevada Athletic State Officials grouped together to help render an official NC result.

With the two scheduled to run it back in November, surely that gives Holland some time to recover after a brutal headbutt that could have shelved him even longer.

Here is the updated lineup for UFC Vegas 42:

Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez

Philipe Lins vs. Ovince St. Preux

Ben Rothwell vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima

Kevin Holland vs. Kyle Daukaus

Lando Vannata vs. Tucker Lutz

Jessica Eye vs. Andrea Lee

Felicia Spencer vs. Leah Letson

Sean Woodson vs. Collin Anglin

Eryk Anders vs. Roman Dolidze

Danilo Marques vs. Jailton Almeida

Cortney Casey vs. Liana Jojua

Yadong Song vs. Julio Arce

Thiago Moisés vs. Joel Alvarez

