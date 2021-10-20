Kevin Lee Suspended For Six Months By USADA For Adderall Use

Kevin Lee has struggled over his past few UFC fights, but he faces a new challenge after receiving a six-month USADA suspension.

Lee posted on his Instagram on Wednesday that he tested positive for Adderall use during a recent USADA test. The test was administered just before his last fight against Daniel Rodriguez, a fight in which he lost by unanimous decision.

Lee addressed the suspension via a recent post on his Instagram page.

Kevin Lee has lost four of his last five UFC fights

“I have tested over the limit allowed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission in my most recent fight,” Lee said. “In 2018 I was diagnosed with Adult ADHD, it has always affected me. I did not discover a real treatment for the diagnosis until 2020 when I was recovering from my double knee surgeries. I was prescribed Adderall from a doctor to improve my mental health.”

“For that, I truly apologize to the UFC, the commission, my opponent, Dana White, the matchmakers, Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard, and the fans.”

The news comes two months after his loss to Rodriguez, which was his fourth defeat over his previous five fights. Lee seemed hopeful about a potential title run at welterweight after an up-and-down tenure at lightweight, but those plans have been put on hold.

It’s been quite the wild ride for Lee in 2021. He was originally slated to fight Sean Brady during multiple attempted bookings this summer, but the fight never materialized due to injuries and health issues on both sides.

UFC president Dana White seemed coy when discussing Lee’s UFC future following UFC Vegas 35, although nothing has been announced or rumored since. Lee’s six-month suspension could give the UFC brass more leverage to part ways with him if they decide to move in that direction.

For now, the latest development in Lee’s career is certainly disappointing for him and his team, and what’s next for him remains unclear.

What do you think should be next for Kevin Lee to get back on track in the UFC?