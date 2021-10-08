Khamzat Chimaev vs. Jack Hermansson Wrestling Match In The Works

Khamzat Chimaev and Jack Hermansson will meet in a freestyle wrestling match on Nov. 19 in Sweeden, Gothenburg.

Swedish MMA and fighting news outlet Frontkick.online announced the match-up and confirmed the news on social media. Chimaev will fight the Swedish middleweight at Bulldog Fight Night 9 on Nov. 19. As it stands, Hermansson currently has no UFC fight lined up. Meanwhile “Borz” is set for a return later this month on October 30 at UFC 267 in Abu, Dhabi, UAE. The rising UFC star is tasked with battling it out with the #11-ranked Li Jingliang.

Hermansson last fought in late May after besting the rising prospect Edmen Shahbazyan in a unanimous decision victory. Prior to his success, “The Joker” dropped a #1-contender’s bout to Italy’s Marvin Vettori. It appears Hermansson intends to stay sharp while he awaits his next UFC agreement.

Official poster for the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Jack Hermansson freestyle wrestling match.



Bulldog Fight Night 9 will also put on fights in MMA, boxing and Muay Thai with a ring and a cage in the same arena. It all goes down in Gothenburg, Sweden on Nov 19th. pic.twitter.com/CqWpktwbMg — Frontkick.online (@FrontkickOnline) October 7, 2021

Chimaev took the world by storm in 2020 after winning his first three fights in the UFC. In his last fight, Chimaev scored a spectacular one-punch knockout against Gerald Meerschaert in just 17-seconds. Not only did the Russian native manage to finish all three fights in the UFC, but fought thrice in just over two months.

We haven’t gotten to see a lot of Chimaev inside the Octagon. Through the lens of a freestyle wrestling match, fans will get to observe where Chimaev’s cardio stands after a tortuous battle with COVID-19. Interestingly, Chimaev is in camp for a 170-pound contest but will take on a natural 185-pound fighter when he meets Hermansson in Sweeden, Gothenburg.

Who do you think will win the freestyle wrestling match?