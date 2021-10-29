After Chimaev Threatens To ‘Eat Him, Li Jingliang Warns Of His Own Hunger

Li Jingliang is ready to prove to the world he is in his best shape.

The UFC 267 event on Saturday will be featuring an exciting welterweight matchup between Li Jingliang and Khamzat Chimaev. Both men are looking to make their way up the rankings and closer to a title shot. Leading up to fight week most of the spotlight has been on Chimaev since he is returning from a long layoff, but Jingliang thinks his time is now and he is looking for the finish.

“My fight won’t go to a decision,” Jingliang told The South China Morning Post. “Leech is hungry.”

Jingliang has been in the UFC since 2014. In his time there he has racked up 10 wins. Most recently he defeated Santiago Ponzinibbio in January. At 33 years old Jingliang knows that he is in the best shape of his life.

“I have matured relatively later than other people and in China, there is a saying that a man only reaches his top after he turns 30,” Jingliang said. “So right now is my time to shine. From five years ago, I feel mentally, physically better for my experiences and with experience, there has been a big evolution.”

Jingliang will have his hands full with Chimaev who is undefeated in his nine professional fights so far. He burst on the UFC scene last year when he turned out three impressive finishes. Chimaev has yet to make it out of the second round in any fight he has been in. He also stated that he was coming in hungry and threatened to “eat” Jingliang on a recent episode of UFC Embedded.

This bout will be featured on the main card portion of UFC 267 which takes place in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 30. The card will be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira.

Who do you think will feed at UFC 267, Li Jingliang or Khamzat Chimaev?