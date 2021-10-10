Luis Peña Charged With Domestic Violence & Battery, 2nd Arrest Of 2021

Luis Peña has been arrested for the second time in 2021.

In June, UFC lightweight Luis Peña was arrested for robbery by sudden snatching, battery, and criminal mischief. The incident was involving Peña’s girlfriend, who claims Peña struck her during an altercation and also smashed her iPhone out of jealousy. You can view the full details behind the allegations here.

Now, as first revealed by MMA Junkie, Peña has had another run-in with the law during a Saturday arrest. This time, the chargers were for felonies of domestic violence and battery. The arrest took place in Deerfield Beach, Florida, and Peña is currently behind held at the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The bond amount for the felony battery is set at $1,000, and the domestic violence charge does not have a bond amount listed in the arrest record, which you can find below.

There are currently no additional details available about the arrest, including who the alleged victim is. Just yesterday, Peña provided the following update on his Instagram stories about his relationship with girlfriend, Jamie Driver.

“Y’all really thought it was over!?” the caption of the couple reads.

Luis Peña’s last bout in the UFC took place before his two arrests, where the lightweight stood victorious over Alexander Munhoz at UFC on ESPN: Whittaker vs. Gastelum in April. As is the case with another UFC fighter in the headlines for domestic-violence-related charges, Jon Jones, there is currently no indication that the UFC will take any action regarding the fight status of Peña.

When additional information on this developing story becomes available, we’ll bring you the scoop right here at MMANews.com.