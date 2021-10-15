Lupita Godinez Looks To Break A UFC Record With Two Wins In Seven Days

Lupita Godinez could be setting herself up to break a UFC record as she steps into a last-minute fight on less than seven days’ notice.

Lupita Godinez is fresh off her UFC Vegas 39 win over Silvana Gomez Juarez. Godinez submitted Juarez in the first round with an armbar to secure her second UFC win. Now, she will be looking for her second UFC win of the week.

Godinez will be filling in on short notice to replace the injured Sijara Eubanks against Luana Carolina according to ESPN Deportes. UFC Vegas 40 is just seven days out from the last event, held in the same place, The UFC APEX. If Godinez can pull out the win against Carolina, she will be the record holder for the quickest 2-0 turnaround in UFC history.

The record now is being held by Khamzat Chimaev who strung together two wins in ten days’ time back in July of 2020. During that time Chimaev was on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi and had the opportunity to step in on short notice. His willingness to set up and fight twice in such a short period of time made him a fan favorite and threw his right in the mix of his division.

If Godinez should break this record she should receive an equal amount of praise. She is a 6-1 fighter who is 1-1 in the UFC. She can make a name for herself and rise up the UFC strawweight rankings with this second win. However, Carolina is a tough opponent who is sitting in a similar boat, trying to make a name for herself in the UFC.

Do you think Lupita Godinez can pull out the win and break the record set by Khamzat Chimaev?