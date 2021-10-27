Magomed Magomedkerimov On Coach Khabib: “Could Be The Greatest”

PFL welterweight finalist Magomed Magomedkerimov has the privilege of having former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov as his coach.

Magomedkerimov will likely need the strong guidance of Nurmagomedov as he gets ready to face former welterweight champion Ray Cooper III in the 2021 PFL Championships tomorrow.

Magomedkerimov is the latest Russian mauler to dominate the MMA world, as he looks to complete his stellar 2021 season with another title win. He’ll face Cooper in a rematch three years in the making.

During his PFL media day press conference, Magomedkerimov spoke with MMA News about what it’s like to have Nurmagomedov as a mentor and a coach.

“We grew up in the same area,” Magomedkerimov told MMA News. “So, he knows me as a person and a fighter very well. He has a chance to be the greatest coach ever.”

“His attention to detail, his relationship with the fighters, it’s unique. I’ve never seen anyone transition so easily [from fighter to coach].”

Nurmagomedov retired from MMA following his win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Following the title defense, he announced his retirement in a promise to his family after the death of his father, Abdulmanap.

Now, Nurmagomedov has turned his attention to fighters like Magomedkerimov who continue to perform on MMA’s biggest stage. He’s also coached top UFC contenders such as lightweight Islam Makhachev.

Magomedkerimov earned another spot in the PFL Finals after dominant performances against Sadibou Sy and Curtis Millender. He has won 13 fights in a row and has showcased his signature wrestling skillset almost at will.

The fighter-coach relationship is essential in competition, and Magomedkerimov appears poised to earn another PFL title with one of the greatest fighters of all time in his corner. Competing on the big stage can be overwhelming for young fighters, but Magomedkerimov has the confidence of his coach and mentor.

