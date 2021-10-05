Marina Rodriguez Thinks Esparza Deserves UFC Strawweight Title Shot

Marina Rodriguez is of the belief that Carla Esparza has done her part to earn a UFC Strawweight Title opportunity.

Rodriguez is climbing the 115-pound ranks. She is the number six-ranked UFC strawweight. She’s set to face Mackenzie Dern at a UFC Fight Night event on Oct. 9.

During an interview with MMA News’ James Lynch, Rodriguez expressed her belief that there are plenty of worthy contenders at strawweight.

“If you look at the past four years, it’s been the same four people fighting for the belt. This division has many talented people, and there are many that deserve to be in the title conversation.”

With that said, Rodriguez feels Carla Esparza should be next in line to meet the winner of Rose Namajunas vs. Weili Zhang 2.

“I think it should be Carla. She did more than enough to earn (it). And now was the time to have someone new in the title picture and get the division moving again. So she will be in a very tough place what (she) should do? Wait for a full year with maybe no fight (and) try to get her title shot? It’s complicated, but it’s part of the game.”

Esparza is riding a five-fight winning streak. She’s coming off a second-round TKO victory over Yan Xiaonan. Esparza was all class when discussing the UFC 268 title shot snub. As mentioned, the next strawweight title shot will be going to Zhang, who was stopped by Namajunas in their first meeting back in April.