Masvidal “Demands” Fight From UFC, Slams “F*cking Moron” Leon Edwards

Jorge Masvidal’s attempts to find an opponent have come to naught—and he’s not happy.

The UFC’s official Baddest Motherf*cker hasn’t graced the Octagon since his second unsuccessful title fight against Kamaru Usman in April. That sensational KO loss—the first of his career—has seen “Gamebred” slip out of the top five welterweight rankings and perhaps taken some of the shine from his star power.

PHOTO: MMA FIGHTING

Jorge Masvidal Blasts UFC For Failing To Find Opponent

The 36-year-old is itching to get back to action and make another tilt at the title. But a fired-up Masvidal told MMA Uncensored that despite working the phones to sort out an opponent with UFC matchmaker Hunter Campbell, he’s still waiting.

“I’ve been freaking going in and out of Hunter [Campbell’s] office and calling him and they still haven’t given me a date or opponent,” Masvidal said (h/t MMA FIGHTING). “I wanted to fight this year. I don’t know what the f*ck’s going to happen.”

So fired-up is Masvidal that he’s threatening to launch some sort of one-man coup d’état against the UFC, and demanding that MMA media join his crusade.

“I already told them give me a f*cking deadline before I go full blast takeover,” Masvidal said. “Like one of those bad governments when they get flipped and stuff. I need a fight, Hunter!”

“Make sure the clickbaiters put ‘Masvidal demands fight soon’ and then under put Hunter [Campbell]. They’ll know what I mean.”

Masvidal Says He’s Moved On From Leon Edwards

In recent weeks, it seemed the stars were aligning for Masvidal and long-time agitator Leon Edwards to finally face off in the Octagon. The matchup is one of the most hotly-anticipated in MMA and would provide finality to a beef that stretches back to 2019 when Masvidal served up his infamous “three-piece and a soda” to the Englishman’s face.

The infamous “three piece and a soda” incident” that transpired backstage at UFC London in 2019. (PHOTO: ESSENTIALLY SPORTS).

Edwards stated late last month that he was down to fight Masvidal before the year’s end, but fight negotiations have since fallen through, with both parties predictably blaming the other. Masvidal now says he’s fed up with the Englishman’s dithering and has resolved to put the whole situation in the rearview.

“That guy is such a talking f*cking machine,” Masvidal said about Edwards. “Cause the contract’s in front of his face, he’s said no like two or three times already. We’re already moving on. We’re not gonna say names or nothing. I do a lot of this when it comes to contracts. It’s either yes or no when a contract gets put in front of me.”

Jorge firmly believes Edwards is beneath his lofty station, and that it would be better to concern himself with more lucrative foes.

“Who is the highest-ranked guy with the most money I can make, that’s who I’m going with,” continued Masvidal. “Leon was talking about how I turned down the fight. No, you f*cking moron of a person. I fought for the belt twice. Why would I fight you? Who the f*ck are you again? Now I got some spare time, I’ll beat this guy’s f*cking teeth in but he’s nowhere to be found. So we might have to move on cause he’s a coward.”

Edwards has since clapped back on social media, responding to earlier media reports of Masvidal’s comments.

This pussy duck me for 3 years and I’m the coward lol everytime my name was mentioned he went running. — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) October 3, 2021

Who do you think Jorge Masvidal should fight next?