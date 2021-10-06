Miesha Tate Holds Ladd’s Coach “Accountable” With Deleted Tweet

UFC women’s bantamweight Miesha Tate has continued her feud with Aspen Ladd‘s coach Jim West, holding him “accountable” for a tweet he deleted during their exchange.

Their animosity began following last weekend’s failed clash between Ladd and Macy Chiasson. After the fight was postponed earlier in the year due to an injury for Chiasson, the UFC rebooked the matchup for UFC Vegas 38. This time, the fight fell through due to familiar weight cut issues for the returning Ladd.

Having originally weighed 141.5 pounds, the 26-year-old took to the scales again without clothes and with the use of a cloth to hide her while she attempted to make weight. Despite eventually coming in just one pound over the bantamweight limit, the visual of Ladd shaking and struggling to lift her arms was concerning, and understandably led to the fight being pulled from the card.

Having trouble getting Aspen Ladd’s weight as she was on the scale for about 2mins #UFCVegas38 pic.twitter.com/WiWqZnfqCg — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) October 1, 2021

Following her latest weight miss, Ladd was the subject of criticism from many fighters and fans, including Miesha Tate. “Cupcake” accused the #3-ranked women’s bantamweight of cheating the scale, suggesting she actually weighed more than 137 pounds.

In response, Ladd’s coach branded Tate a “coward,” and challenged the veteran to try and make weight in the same condition his fighter was in. Further in the exchange, West slated the 35-year-old for an apparent lie she made regarding a fight with Ladd. The outspoken coach removed the tweet shortly after posting it.

The deleted tweet saw West accuse the former champ of lying about Ladd’s team’s demands for a late notice fight, likely referring to UFC Vegas 32. After Ladd’s original fight against Chiasson in July fell through, the Californian called out Tate, and encouraged her to take a second fight in two weeks. Despite suggesting she considered it, Tate cited the short time before weigh-in day as her reason for not stepping in.

Per his own “inside information,” West alleges that Tate didn’t want to fight an opponent as tough as Ladd, and invented false weight demands to hide her reluctance.

“Miesha Tate you are a coward,” West wrote. “Remember when you lied saying we wanted you to fight late notice at 145 but you went on record saying we wanted it at 135 and we know for a fact you said you didn’t want that tough of an opponent? Trust me have good inside information.”

Despite attempting to wipe the tweet from the record, the former 135-pound UFC queen had the wherewithal to screenshot the post in case West followed in the ‘tweet-and-delete’ footsteps of Conor McGregor. She responded to the removed post by flipping the script and suggesting West is the real coward.

Speaking of cowards. @Jwestgold15 deletes his tweet, luckily I’m no rookie so here’s a screen shot to keep him accountable. pic.twitter.com/Qfxj9cSRVO — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) October 4, 2021

“Speaking of cowards. @Jwestgold15 deletes his tweet, luckily I’m no rookie so here’s a screen shot to keep him accountable.”

