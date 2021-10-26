“Platinum” Mike Perry Signs Multi-Fight Contract With BKFC

“Platinum” Mike Perry has found a new home with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

As initially reported by MMA Fighting, the five-year UFC vet will look to resume a boxing career that came to a halt in 2015. This time, Perry will be ditching the gloves and throwing bare knuckles at his opponents for multiple fights to come. Perry’s addition to the BKFC roster was announced in a Tuesday press release, where Platinum Mike added some of his unique color to the big news.

“Let’s skip all the formalities! This sport is evolving and I am here to strike fear into the hearts of my competitors!” Perry said in the press release. “I plan to intimidate the world when I show what a truly skilled combat specialist is capable of with his bare hands.

“I will dismantle the opposition and reach the glory I have longed for my entire life. I will be crowned king of the streets and king of combat sports! They will make me a Platinum Crown and carry me on the bloody backs of my defeated rivals! I am here to go straight to the top and make anyone think twice about entering my world! BKFC is my world!”

Perry will be following in the footsteps of other ex-UFC fighters to join the BKFC ranks, such as Artem Lobov and Paige VanZant. As was the case with those names, BKFC President Dave Feldman is over the new moon with this new signing.

“We’re thrilled to bring Mike aboard to our vast stable of exciting fighters,” BKFC President Dave Feldman said. “Over the last seven years he’s proven to be one of the toughest fighters in mixed martial arts and his skill set along with his aggressive style works very well for our growing international fan base.”

Mike Perry’s UFC run comes to a close with a promotional record of 7-8. Most recently, Perry suffered back-to-back losses to Daniel Rodriguez and Tim Means. There is no word yet on when Perry’s BKFC debut will take place or who the opponent will be.

When more news becomes available about Mike Perry’s BKFC debut, we’ll bring you the scoop right here on MMANews.com!