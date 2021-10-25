Movsar Evloev vs. Ilia Topuria added to UFC 270

A battle of two undefeated featherweights prospects has been added to UFC 270 as Movsar Evloev will take on Ilia Topuria.

According to the Instagram page, @redfurymma_official and later confirmed by other outlets, Evloev vs. Topuria has been agreed to for UFC 270 on January 22 in Anaheim, California. Both men have had a hard time getting ranked opponents of fight them so they will now face each other. The main event of the card will see Francis Ngannou take on Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title. Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo will also have their trilogy bout for the flyweight title in the co-main event.

Movsar Evloev (15-0), last fought back at UFC 263 as he beat Hakeem Dawdou by decision it was his fifth fight inside the Octagon. The 27-year-old gas beat Nik Lentz by split decision, Mike Grundy, Enrique Barzola, and Seung Woo Choi, all by decision in the UFC. He’s currently the 13th-ranked featherweight and is the former M-1 bantamweight champion.

Ilia Topuria (11-0) is coming off a vicious KO win over Ryan Hall at UFC 264. The 24-year-old is ranked 15th at featherweight and is 3-0 in the UFC. He made his debut on short notice back on Fight Island in October of 2020 as he beat Youssef Zalal by decision. In his next fight, he scored another highlight-reel vicious KO over Damon Jackson last December.

With the addition of Movsar Evloev vs. Illia Topuria, UFC 270 is as follows: