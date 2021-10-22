Nate Diaz Hints At Tony Ferguson Callout, McGregor Vows To Fight Both

Nate Diaz may have dropped a hint Friday that he is now setting his sights on Tony Ferguson, which led Conor McGregor to try repositioning himself as the center of attention.

Our saga begins with Tony Ferguson taking to Twitter last night to state that he and Conor McGregor have unfinished business and questioned the Irishman’s whereabouts.

“Unfinished Business” -CSO- #DJSpinThatShit #TheItalianJob” Ferguson tweeted, making a pair of references to McGregor’s alleged assault of Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti last weekend.

“Where You At Mcnuggets!?!” Time -2- Turtle🥷Up MF’s Glad Moast Of You Got The Memo 🐢💨🍃 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 Crew🍃 On -2- One. -Champ 🚣‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/gem24Np71B — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) October 21, 2021

“Where You At Mcnuggets!?!” Time -2- Turtle Up MF’s Glad Moast Of You Got The Memo -CSO- Crew On -2- One. -Champ”

Indeed, Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson have never shared the Octagon, nor have the two ever been booked to fight. However, as Ferguson is suggesting, there have been multiple occasions throughout their careers where a fight between the two would have made sense in terms of the rankings and fan interest. It now appears as though Ferguson is attempting to make good on the classic “never say never” expression.

Nate Diaz Posts Cryptic Tweet Of Tony Ferguson

Nate Diaz has recently been in the headlines regarding a potential fight against welterweight Vicente Luque. That bout seemed to be approaching the finish line, with Diaz even expressing frustration over not receiving a contract to make it official. Yet, a day after Ferguson’s light callout of McGregor, the 209 icon posted a blurry photograph of El Cucuy, with no caption or explanation.

MMA Twitter reacted by interpreting this to be a hint, one that instantly stimulated their imaginations.

Nathan Diaz x Tony Ferguson would make too much sense for UFC 270 in Anaheim, Calif.



* Years in the making

* NorCal x SoCal at the Pond

* Reunites Moreno and Diaz

* Last fight on Diaz’s current contract



Let’s do it. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 22, 2021

I've always thought Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson made sense for years now. The main reason it was never close was Nate had no interest. Perhaps that has changed … — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 22, 2021

But there was one reaction that stood out amongst them all, that of “The Notorious” former champ-champ, Conor McGregor. McGregor replied to Diaz’s post with a since-deleted image of his own, one with him scowling and staring ahead while being interviewed by Joe Rogan.

When asked if he had an interest in facing the winner of this hypothetical matchup, here is how the Irishman responded in another since-deleted tweet.

“Both at some stage, irregardless. Two bowls of salsa verde coming right up! #splatter”

Nate Diaz currently has one fight on his UFC contract as noted by Ariel Helwani. And if Diaz does decide to step away from the promotion, either temporarily or permanently, there are far worse ways to close out his deal than a dream fight against “El Cucuy” Tony Ferguson.

If anything materializes from this potential fight or if there is any further banter between these three, deleted or otherwise, we’ll bring you the scoop right here at MMANews.com!