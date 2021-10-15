Norma Dumont Is Skeptical Of Holly Holm’s Injury Prior To UFC Vegas 40

Norma Dumont isn’t buying Holly Holm‘s excuse for withdrawing from their fight.

Norma Dumont is preparing for her main event fight with Aspen Ladd on this weekend’s UFC Vegas 40 card. Ladd is filling in on late notice for Holly Holm who pulled out of the fight with an injury. Dumont was asked about Holm and her removal from the fight, to which Dumont aired some suspicions.

“I don’t really know what happened to Holly,” Dumont said on the Mundo da Luta on Combate podcast. “But the impression is that she left because she didn’t want to fight or wanted to do something else. She said it was a knee injury, but said that until December she will fight, how are you going to fight if you have a knee injury? [Fighting] is my profession. I need to fight to pay my regular bills, it’s a matter of survival. I need the money; I need to work. I got really mad about that.”

Holm has been nursing a few injuries for a while now. Prior to this injury, Holm was forced out of a scheduled bout with Julianna Peña back in May. Although Dumont was able to find a replacement in Ladd, she is still yearning for that bout with Holm and plans to ask for her again with a win.



“Winning Aspen, I’m going to ask for the fight against Holly,” Dumont explained. “I hope she improves her knee, we’ll be back in January. I want to fight for the title with Amanda [Nunes], but I want to have the feeling of looking my path before [fighting] for the belt, and see a former champion I’ve always admired, who I watched fight since I started.”

Would you still like to see Norma Dumont take on Holly Holm if she wins against Aspen Ladd on Saturday?

