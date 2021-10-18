Norma Dumont On The UFC PI: “They Fixed Me, I Was Defeated”

UFC featherweight contender Norma Dumont is crediting the UFC Performance Institute’s staff for her recent success in the Octagon.

Dumont earned another dominant win over Aspen Ladd at UFC Vegas 40 in her first career main event. She showcased her elite kickboxing to earn the unanimous decision victory and move up in the featherweight title picture.

However, it wasn’t always easy for Dumont in her professional career, as she’s had a history of brutal weight cuts during her time at bantamweight. She was nearly let go from the promotion after missing weight ahead of UFC Vegas 15.

Following her win at UFC Vegas 40, Dumont teared up when thinking about how the UFC PI helped change her weight cutting process and overall nutrition.

Norma Dumont Defeated Aspen Ladd By Unanimous Decision

“I made weight so much better this time,” Dumont said. “I came into the [UFC P.I.] defeated and broken, so I want to thank all of them for all the work they did. Those people put me back together because I was almost fired for missing weight [at UFC Vegas 15]. They fixed me.”

Dumont went on to elaborate on her intentions to make the UFC women’s featherweight division great, despite there being a limited amount of contenders at the moment. Nunes most recently defended her featherweight belt against Megan Anderson at UFC 259.

With her win over Ladd, Dumont is right in the thick of things in the featherweight title picture. She has the Muay Thai background to potentially give Nunes some issues on the feet.

Despite missing weight by almost five pounds ahead of her fight with Ashlee Evans-Smith at UFC Vegas 15, the fight continued and Dumont won by a unanimous decision. Still, Dumont needed to earn the respect and trust of the UFC brass following the bad miss on the scales.

Dumont has one of the true ‘feel good’ stories of 2021, and her escape from a dark moment in her life has proven to be one of the main reasons for her success.

Do you think Norma Dumont should get the next featherweight title shot against Amanda Nunes?