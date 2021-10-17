Norma Dumont Outlasts Aspen Ladd In UFC Vegas 40 Headliner

Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont did not exceed expectations for a headlining role.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (October 16, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 40 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

They didn’t do much in the first round, but it was a staring contest even Michael Bisping was critical of the lack of action.. Ladd was trying to counterstrike. Fast forward to the third round, they let their hands go. Ladd went for a takedown, but it was stuffed. In the fourth, Dumont scored a takedown and worked her over with strikes. Ladd scrambled to top position and rained down strikes. They clinched fought to end the fight. The judges gave the win to Dumont.

Dumont just wanted this fight more and did more to back up that theory.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Ladd entered the fight with Germaine de Randamie at the UFC Sacramento event with a pro-MMA record of 8-0 with her three previous fights taking place under the UFC banner that includes TKO and decision wins over Lina Länsberg, Tonya Evinger, and Sijara Eubanks. She lost to Germaine, but rebounded with a TKO win over Yana Kunitskaya at UFC Washington in December 2019.

Dumont earned a four fight winning streak to get a contract with the UFC after fighting under the banners of smaller companies. She got KO’d by Meagan Anderson at UFC Norfolk in February 2020 in her promotional debut. She rebounded with back-to-back decision wins over Ashlee Evans-Smith in November 2020 and Felicia Spencer in May 2021.

UFC Vegas 40 Results: Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont, Andrei Arlovski vs. Carlos Felipe

MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Vegas 40. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.