O’Malley On Jones Arrest: “When You’re Drunk, It’s Not Your True Self”

In the wake of Jon Jones‘ disturbing arrest, UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley has suggested that alcohol has a grave effect on a person’s ability to be themselves.

Prior to last month’s UFC 266 pay-per-view, Jones was in Las Vegas for this year’s Hall of Fame ceremony. After being inducted into the Fight Wing for his memorable first clash with Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165, “Bones” found himself in an all-too-familiar controversy.

Hours after the ceremony concluded, Jones was arrested for misdemeanor battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. Later reports revealed that the incarceration followed a dispute with his fiancée, which had allegedly turned physical.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department has released the mugshot of Jon Jones from his Friday morning arrest. pic.twitter.com/WlLXOJIL3u — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 28, 2021

While the likes of Israel Adesanya, Chael Sonnen, and Daniel Cormier have given damning verdicts on Jones’ latest transgression, Sean O’Malley has laid heavy blame on the alcohol the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion had consumed.

Speaking on a recent episode of The BrOMalley Show, O’Malley said that while there’s no excuse for the crimes Jones allegedly committed, he’s aware of how an excessive amount of alcohol can change a person.

“Speaking of looking good and steps ahead and just dominant, Jon Jones is 1-0 this year, that’s fucked up…it sucks. I don’t feel like I’m in a position to even judge. I don’t know what’s going on in his mind or I don’t know what’s going on in his life. Like, obviously he shouldn’t have done that. Obviously that’s fucked up, obviously he knows that. Dude, when you’re drunk, it’s not your true self. You’re fucking drunk dude…like dude, who knows what he’s dealing with? Not okay, 100%. Should definitely get punished for it. I don’t know if he’s necessarily a piece of shit bad guy. He needs help dude…you can’t beat on your boo.” (h/t Sportskeeda)

Following his HOF induction, Jones provided an update on his return to the octagon. The former champ told reporters that he’s targeting the second quarter of 2022 for his heavyweight debut, preferably against UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou. It remains to be seen if his UFC status will be affected after his latest arrest.

UFC is finalizing a bantamweight bout between Raulian Paiva and Sean O'Malley for UFC 269 on Dec. 11, multiple sources told @bokamotoESPN. pic.twitter.com/HDx5MX3ZBR — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 30, 2021

While Jones awaits his court date, O’Malley will be preparing for his return to the cage later this year. After a search for an opponent for December 11, which included callouts of Dominick Cruz, Pedro Munhoz, and rumors of an agreed fight with Brian Kelleher, it was announced that “Sugar” is set to meet #15-ranked bantamweight Raulian Paiva at UFC 269.

Since falling to his first career defeat against Marlon “Chito” Vera last year, O’Malley has secured consecutive victories over Thomas Almeida and Kris Moutinho in 2021. His triumph against the promotional newcomer at UFC 264 in July saw him put in a record-breaking striking performance inside the T-Mobile Arena.

Should the 26-year-old advance past Paiva in December, it stands to reason that a number next to his name and a top opponent awaits him next time out.

