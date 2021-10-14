Paddy Pimblett Deems Himself The Cash Cow In O’Malley Feud

Paddy Pimblett has responded to Sean O’Malley‘s latest comments, suggesting “Sugar” is keeping his name in his mouth because he knows “The Baddy” is the new “big thing.”

After signing with MMA’s biggest promotion earlier this year, Pimblett made his highly anticipated debut at UFC Vegas 36 in September. Against Luigi Vendramini in the main card opener, the charismatic Liverpudlian looked to immediately establish his name in the UFC lightweight division. Despite an early scare, Pimblett did just that.

Having seemingly been rocked on the feet early by the Brazilian, Pimblett recovered and found his rhythm. After letting his hands go, the Englishman secured the first-round knockout win he had predicted pre-fight. He made the most of his time on the mic with Michael Bisping and put the 155-pound weight class on notice.

Despite a two-division separation between the pair, it was Sean O’Malley who continues to give the loudest response to the promotional newcomer. The 26-year-old’s latest words came on episode of 158 of the TimboSugarShow. “Sugar” commented on Pimblett’s out-of-camp physique.

“He got fat as shit. Did you see that? He got fat as fuck… He got big, but he said he got another fight booked and it’s not that [Jared] Gordon guy. I wonder who it is.” (h/t Sportskeeda)

During a recent appearance on the Dave Portnoy Show With Eddie & Co, Pimblett responded to the surging bantamweight star. Flipping the script on O’Malley’s ‘clout-chasing’ accusations, “The Baddy” suggested his new foe knows he’s the new cash cow in the UFC, which is why he continues to talk about him.

“What’s wrong with being fat, lad? Who’s he tryna fat shame? Cheeky bastard. He’s well smaller than me Dave, like he fights 20 pounds below me. It’s not even like it’s close. He keeps putting my name in his mouth because he knows I’m the new big thing and I’m about to push him to wayside and he’s like, ‘Shit what’s happening here?'” (h/t Sportskeeda)

Despite being two weight classes apart, Pimblett is a former 145-pound Cage Warriors champion and O’Malley is undoubtedly large for bantamweight. Should the pair look to settle their score inside the Octagon, a meet in the middle clash at featherweight isn’t out of the question.

Would you like to see Paddy Pimblett and Sean O’Malley clash at featherweight later down the line?