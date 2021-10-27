Paige VanZant To Have Final Fight On BKFC Contract In Early 2022

Paige VanZant will be returning for a bare knuckle contest at the beginning of the year, says BKFC President Dave Feldman.

PVZ has had a tough go of it recently, including her first two bouts in her bare knuckle career. She lost her debut to Britain Hart, before falling short on the scorecards in a rematch of her UFC fight with Rachel Ostovich, getting thoroughly beaten in both outings.

Now, Paige VanZant is looking to return to action in the first couple of months of 2022, says Bare Knuckle FC President Dave Feldman in an interview with BJPenn.com. Here, he revealed that VanZant is on the final fight of her contract, and he hopes that she can right the ship after her tough start.

“We are in talks with Paige and we will be bringing her back in early 2022. It is heartbreaking for her to lose her first two fights, but she is putting her heart back into this thing. We will work out a deal in the next week or so, and you will see Paige VanZant back in the BKFC ring,” Feldman said.

Feldman did not reveal any details of who they would like to see Paige VanZant face, although he did make it clear that the promotion is not interested in booking another fight with Rachel Ostovich, as some have suggested. With that in mind, there are really a wide array of matchups that could be made with her in mind while trying to salvage their investment into her star potential.

It is rather unfortunate to see how Paige VanZant has suffered in her recent run, with just one win in her last six fights. It is going to be worth paying attention to, and seeing if she re-signs with BKFC when her contract is up, or if she chooses to explore other natures.

