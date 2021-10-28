Paulie Malignaggi Says He’s Been Offered A BKFC Fight Against Diego Sanchez

Paulie Malignaggi could be mixing it up with Diego Sanchez soon.

Former boxing champion Pauli Malignaggi has been spending his time fighting without the gloves recently. He had signed a contract with BKFC back in 2019 and had one fight with the promotion. He has now come out to explain that he might be having a second bare-knuckle fight, and it could be against former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez.

“I got offered to fight Diego Sanchez in BKFC,” Malignaggi told The Schmo on YouTube. “Actually, me and Diego were in contact, discussing even a gloves fight. It’s possible. I personally have a preference that I’d rather not, but if the money gets really good, you start to make me consider it. We’ll see. I never say never.”

Malignaggi’s first fight with BKFC was against Artem Lobov which resulted in a unanimous decision loss. After that fight, he retired from fighting but could be entertaining a return against Sanchez.

Sanchez was let go from the UFC back in April and has been weighing his options. He recently spoke out about wanting to fight Dillon Danis in Jorge Masvidal’s bare-knuckle MMA promotion, Gamebred FC. Danis seemed interested in fighting Sanchez as well but perhaps not in a bare-knuckle organization. Danis is currently signed with Bellator.

Sanchez has been in talks with BKFC and was rumored to be signing with them earlier this year. It is unclear at this time if he has already signed a contract and if so who he will fight next. Sanchez is 39 years old and had lost two of his last three UFC bouts. His last win came over Michael Chiesa by way of DQ.

Would you like to see Paulie Malignaggi and Diego Sanchez fight in BKFC?