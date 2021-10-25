Paulo Costa Shares His One Regret Coming Out Of UFC Vegas 41

Paulo Costa has given his thoughts on his UFC Vegas 41 loss to Marvin Vettori.

Costa was facing a ton of controversy heading into his main event performance against Vettori, and understandably so. What was originally expected to be a middleweight bout, turned into a 195lb catchweight, before finally settle for a light heavyweight contest, all because the Brazilian came into fight week at least 25lb overweight.

In spite of all of this drama during fight week, the bout itself actually delivered, with both men having good moments in a back and forth slugfest that ended with Vettori getting the nod on the judge’s scorecards. Following this setback, which sees him losing two straight, Borrachinha took to his Instagram to react to the fight, saying that he felt like he was doing more damage, regretting not going for the knockout.

“Thank you Lord, thank you all for your support. I think I caused more damage to my opponent and for that reason I should have won, but in order to leave no doubt, I had to get the knockout. Despite this, I didn’t do enough to feel like a winner, I’m very critical of myself because I know my potential. I’ll make sure not to leave it to the judges next time. I will correct what you need and I will continue to be aggressive and forceful. God be praised always, amen,” Costa wrote.

There is a level of logic to what Paulo Costa is saying about the way that the fight went, as it did appear that his strikes were significantly harder, particularly the body kicks. On the other hand, between the point deduction for the Brazilian, as well as the accuracy and control time of Marvin Vettori, the outcome of the fight itself is not noticably controversial.

What did you think of the fight? Who would you like to see both men face next?