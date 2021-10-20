Poirier: If Anyone Can Come Back From This Injury, McGregor Can

After the epic UFC 264 saga between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, the former interim champion believes McGregor can overcome his career-threatening injuries.

“The Diamond” finished McGregor twice in 2021, slamming their trilogy book shut. In their first chapter in 2014, McGregor showcased his precision power and demolished Poirier in the opening stanza. Years later, the Irishman would go on to lose his next two fights to Poirier by knockout then doctor’s stoppage. Of course, one of the losses resulted in horrific damage to McGregor’s fibula and tibia.

The American Top Team fighter took a break from training for his upcoming UFC 269 title fight to speak with Valuetainment. Viewed by many to be bitter rivals, Poirier had nothing but respect for McGregor and his ability to bounce back from adversity.

“That injury, man, he broke the tibia and fibia, that’s gonna be a long road. Dustin Poirier said to Valuetainment. But look at all the things the guy’s accomplished. If anybody can come back from that, it’s him. I don’t hate any of these guys. He could. He’s a former multiple-time world champion, and he knows how to work. He has money. He has a team around him. So if he wants to build it back up, he has all the things to do that.”

Dustin Poirier can relate to overcoming career scares. The Louisianian was lucky enough to avoid surgery on his hip in 2018. However, despite the good fortune, the 32-year-old still needed some work done. To avoid going under the knife, the #1-ranked lightweight got stem cell injections in his hip. As Poirier remains one of the best 155-pound fighters on the planet, it looks like his therapy paid off.

Do you believe Conor McGregor will return better than he ever was?

