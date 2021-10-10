Poirier Sheds Light On Why He Thinks The UFC Stays Out Of Politics

Former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier explains that peace exists among MMA fighters despite political differences and various walks of life.

Dustin Poirier is not only the #1-ranked lightweight in the division but is also responsible for some incredible philanthropy efforts. The 32-year-old started The Good Fight Foundation and has had great success with donations and auctioning off popular pay-per-view fight kits.

Following his two consecutive victories against Conor McGregor, Poirier was the shoo-in for the next shot against the current Brazilian champion Charles Oliveira. Last week, the 155-pound title bout was confirmed for UFC 269. UFC lightweight champion Oliveira is coming fresh off winning the vacant title in Houston, Texas, against the dangerous Michael Chandler.

Speaking with Valuetainment, the former title challenger spoke highly about MMA and mentioned how it has led to fewer barriers in social interactions. “The Diamond” explains that the UFC is truly a melting pot with so many different arrangements of life mixing together.

“I think it’s such a diverse talent pool from fighters and athletes from all over the world that there’s no room for hate,” Poirier said. “Everybody’s coming from around the world and fighting in the UFC. It’s not like a one-country sport. So many walks of life, so many religions, how could they have barriers? You can’t. When everybody’s so different and fighting, they couldn’t put up barriers. I think that’s why. Everybody just accepts each other.”

Ahead of his massive pay-per-view fight, it appears Dustin Poirier is at peace. Since all walks of life participate in MMA, Poirier suggests that the type of diversity you see in the UFC might be hard to find in some other sports. While at times there are obvious differences in MMA as well, it seems the 32-year-old is relishing the diversity his sport offers.

Do you agree that the UFC stays out of politics?