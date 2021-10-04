Conor McGregor Reveals Exact Total Of UFC 257 PPV Buys

Monday, Conor McGregor took to Twitter with proof of the precise number of PPV buys garnered from UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2. You can check out the post below.

The final number of “collected reported buys” for UFC 257 is tallied at 1,504,737, making it easily one of the two most purchased PPV events of the year thus far, with the other PPV also featuring Poirier and McGregor, July’s UFC 264 event.

There are currently two more pay-per-views planned for 2021. The upcoming UFC 267 event headlined by Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira is not expected to be a PPV. The next PPV is scheduled to be UFC 268, headlined by Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington II and also includes a strawweight title rematch between Rose Namajunas (c) and Zhang Weili and a hotly anticipated lightweight banger between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler.

The 1.5 figure is not too far behind the UFC 264 estimate released in July, but according to John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal, UFC 264 ranks at #1.

UFC ratings notes:

PPV buys came over just under 1.8 million globally. Dana White said as much at the post event press conference.

I'm told that 500,000 of those buys came from international, which means ESPN+ logged around 1.3 million buys. — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) July 13, 2021

“UFC ratings notes: PPV buys came over just under 1.8 million globally,” Ourand wrote about UFC 264.” Dana White said as much at the post-event press conference. I’m told that 500,000 of those buys came from international, which means ESPN+ logged around 1.3 million buys.”

It won’t be until some point 2022 until McGregor returns with another blockbuster event, as he is currently recovering from leg surgery following an injury sustained in connection to his trilogy bout against Poirier at UFC 264.