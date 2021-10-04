Conor McGregor Reveals Exact Total Of UFC 264 PPV Buys

[UPDATE]

On Monday, October 4, 2021, Conor McGregor took to Twitter with proof of the precise number of PPV buys garnered from UFC 264. You can check out the post below.

The final number of “collected reported buys” is tallied at 1,504,737, making it easily the most purchased UFC event of 2021 thus far.

There are currently two more pay-per-views planned for 2021. The upcoming UFC 267 event headlined by Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira is not expected to be a PPV. The next PPV is scheduled to be UFC 268, headlined by Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington II and also includes a strawweight title rematch between Rose Namajunas (c) and Zhang Weili and a hotly anticipated lightweight banger between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler.

It won’t be until some point 2022 until McGregor returns with another blockbuster event, as he is currently recovering from leg surgery following an injury sustained in connection to his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier, which served as the main event of this UFC 264 PPV.

The projected number of PPV buys released in the original article below published in July was just under 1.8 million. This final tally comes in at about 300,000 shy of that early estimate.

[ORIGINAL STORY PUBLISHED JULY 13, 2021, 2:58 PM]

The PPV buyrate for UFC 264 has reportedly been revealed.

UFC 264 went down this past Saturday night (July 10). Headlining the event was the highly-anticipated trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. The third fight was to settle the score between the two but this feud is far from over in the aftermath.

McGregor suffered a broken tibia at the conclusion of the opening frame. The fight ended via doctor’s stoppage and Poirier was awarded the victory. UFC President Dana White told media members that Poirier vs. McGregor 4 makes sense once the “Notorious” one fully heals.

While some may detest the idea of seeing this fight once again, it’s now easy to see why the UFC brass is gunning for it down the line. John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal reports that the UFC 264 buyrate clocked in just below 1.8 million globally.

UFC ratings notes:

PPV buys came over just under 1.8 million globally. Dana White said as much at the post event press conference.

I'm told that 500,000 of those buys came from international, which means ESPN+ logged around 1.3 million buys. — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) July 13, 2021

“UFC ratings notes: PPV buys came over just under 1.8 million globally. Dana White said as much at the post-event press conference. I’m told that 500,000 of those buys came from international, which means ESPN+ logged around 1.3 million buys.”

White nailed his prediction as going into the event, he expected the PPV to nab either 1.7 or 1.8 million buys. This makes UFC 264 the second-highest drawing UFC PPV. It is only behind UFC 229, which brought in a whopping 2.4 million buys. McGregor also headlined that event, falling short in his bid to dethrone Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Poirier is likely due for a UFC Lightweight Title shot next. The champion is Charles Oliveira. McGregor will spend the next six weeks on crutches and he’ll probably get to fight Poirier again once he is back to 100 percent.