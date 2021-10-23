Namajunas Would Still Befriend Weili, But ‘I Kicked Her In The Face’

Rose Namajunas believes that kicking someone in the face should not stop you from being friends with them.

“Thug” Rose Namajunas is set to have a rematch with Zhang Weili, after taking the title from the then-champ earlier this year, becoming the first female fighter in UFC history to regain a belt that she lost. Prior to that first meeting, the Chinese champion had some nice things to say about the American, stating that she could even see the two of them being friends.

Speaking on The MMA Hour prior to their rematch at UFC 268, Namajunas said that she would still be down to have a friendly relationship with Weili. That being said, she does question whether or not this is something Weili would want, considering their last encounter ended with a head kick.

“I don’t know what to think of her. She said she wanted to be friends, so I’m still waiting for a proper introduction. Like, ‘Hello! How’s it going?’ But obviously, I kicked her in the face so she doesn’t want to be friends no more. So I don’t know.”

There are certainly other factors that could contribute to there not being a friendship between Namajunas and Weili, aside from their first fight’s outcome. This is not to say that there is bad blood between the two per se, but Namajunas certainly got some pushback for her controversial comments regarding the state of Communism in China, ahead of their first bout.

Nevertheless, Rose Namajunas will have a rematch with Zhang Weili at UFC 268, on November 6th, in the UFC’s return to Madison Square Garden. It will be interesting to see if these two form a friendly relationship by the end of this fight.