Schaub: McGregor Doesn’t Know How To Deal With Fear Of Losing Fame

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub has given his take on former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor‘s recent antics outside the Octagon.

Since his last fight, McGregor has been keeping himself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. To go along with the attacks on Dustin Poirier and his family on social media, the Irishman also set his sights on former foe Khabib Nurmagomedov. In a particularly troubling tweet, McGregor appeared to poke fun at the death of the Dagestani’s father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Whilst McGregor’s verbal jabs have been enough to draw criticism, his recent physical altercations have drawn flak from all corners of the MMA community, sports world, and media. The first concerning incident occurred on the red carpet ahead of the MTV Video Music Awards in September. After reportedly being refused a request for a picture with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, “The Notorious” star flipped and was seen throwing his drink in the direction of MGK. Whilst the pair didn’t come to blows, it seemed likely they would have had McGregor got close enough.

Barely a month after that near-scrap, the Dubliner went one step further. While in Italy for the baptism of his newborn son Rian and the collection of his Lamborghini yacht, McGregor allegedly punched Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti inside a Rome nightclub. The DJ posted images of his bloody lip after what he claimed to be an unprovoked attack. After troubling details emerged, it was confirmed that the Irishman will be facing assault charges after the incident.

Schaub Suggests A Reason For McGregor’s Frequent Altercations

From UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping to YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, a host of names have slammed McGregor for his recent actions. The latest to do so is podcast host, comedian, and former fighter Brendan Schaub.

During a recent episode of his Below the Belt podcast, Schaub said that while he’s a huge fan of McGregor, there’s no way anyone can defend him for his behavior in recent months. “Big Brown” believes the former UFC double champ’s struggle to stay away from controversy derives from his fear of losing the immense fame he’s come to find.

“You guys know this, I fucking love Conor McGregor. Still do. Can’t defend him for any of the stuff he has been doing but I just think that he’s lost his identity and I think the casuals go, ‘Dude, he has a billion dollars.’ It’s not about money. There’s this sacred thing of fame that he’s scared of losing and I think he doesn’t know how to deal with it.” (h/t Sportskeeda)

Conor McGregor holds his leg after suffering an injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. (PHOTO: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

McGregor was last in action at UFC 264 earlier this year. After being knocked out for the first time in his professional career six months earlier in his rematch with Poirier, the pair collided for a blockbuster trilogy in July.

In a disappointing ending, McGregor suffered a gruesome broken leg in the final moments of the opening round. With their rivalry not concluding in the definitive manner they were after, the likelihood of a fourth meeting once the Irishman has recovered seems likely, a sentiment shared by UFC President Dana White.

However, with his recent actions and seemingly yet another lawsuit to deal with, it remains to be seen whether McGregor’s run-ins with the law will finally affect his status in the promotion.

What do you think the reason behind Conor McGregor’s recent antics is?