Sean O’Malley Says He Was Masturbating During Fury vs Wilder 3

Everyone has their turn-ons, and for Sean O’Malley, that is apparently watching epic heavyweight boxing fights.

Like the rest of us, O’Malley was unbelievably impressed by the all-out war put on by Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury in their trilogy fight. The two heavyweight champions were both dropped multiple times in the fight, with each man getting hurt. In the end, Fury was able to finish the fight in the 11th round with a brutal knockout after overwhelming Wilder with a barrage of punches over the course of the contest.

As later revealed by O’Malley, it seems that “Suga” was a little happier than most people at how the fight went. Speaking in a recent episode of his podcast, he said that he liked it so much that he felt the need to pleasure himself through every round, just because of how intense the action was.

“One of the sickest fights, probably the sickest boxing fight I’ve seen. I was J-ing off every round,” O’Malley said (h/t MiddleEasy).

“(Wilder) is a gangster, dude. That’s gangster. To be knocked down, then knock down Fury, and then get knocked down seven more times before the fight’s over. Just get up every time, scary.”

This was certainly an odd admission from Sean O’Malley, although it is somewhat relatable given the circumstances of what transpired. After all, many people were considering Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 was one of the best fights of the year and one of the greatest heavyweight fights of all time.

With the momentum swings and nonstop action from start to finish, this truly was one of the most exciting boxing matches to take place in a long time. That said, it is probably a bit easier for someone to enjoy watching the fight if they are doing so while keeping their pants on.