Sean O’Malley Proclaims Himself “The Face Of The Fight Game”

Sean O’Malley has called himself the face of the fight game.

O’Malley is one of the biggest stars in the UFC as he boasts 1.9 million followers on Instagram and has a loyal fanbase on his YouTube and Twitch channels. Although he isn’t ranked in the bantamweight division, he took to Instagram on his birthday to proclaim himself the face of the fight game.

“Undefeated, Rich, face of the fight game. 27. Life’s good. Love you guys,” O’Malley wrote on Instagram.

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see O’Malley say he is the face of the fight game. He does say a lot of stuff to troll other fighters and fans, like how he says he is still undefeated despite the loss to Marlon Vera.

Sean O’Malley (14-1) is set to return to the Octagon on the main card of the stacked UFC 269 card on December 11 in Las Vegas. He will face Raulian Paiva who beat his teammate, Kyler Phillips last time out. Although Paiva was ranked at the time, “Suga” says he still got a lot of backlash from fans.

“How sweet is that that you finally get a fight. Cus’ when you don’t have a fight it’s like, are you even gonna fight on December 11th,” O’Malley said on the TimboSugar Show. “But it’s f***ing sweet, what a good match. Number 15. It’s f***ing awesome seeing all the comments: ‘Fight someone ranked.’ Now I’m fighting someone ranked, they’re like ‘who’s this?”

O’Malley is riding a two-fight winning streak as he’s coming off a TKO win over Kris Moutinho back in July. Before that, he knocked out Thomas Almeida to return to the win column after the TKO loss to Marlon Vera.

Do you agree with Sean O’Malley that he is the face of the fight game?