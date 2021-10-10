[ARCHIVE] Daniel Cormier & Stipe Miocic Exchange Words On Twitter

On This Day Three Years Ago…

Daniel Cormier is stepping back into the Octagon a lot sooner than expected. “DC” won the UFC heavyweight title this past summer. He knocked out Stipe Miocic in the first round to become the UFC’s second-ever “Champ Champ.” After the fight, Brock Lesnar was brought into the Octagon, teasing a fight between the pair early next year.

It was initially believed Cormier wouldn’t fight until then. However, the UFC has pulled the trigger on having “DC” main event UFC 230 from Madison Square Garden next month (November 3, 2018). Cormier will defend his heavyweight title against Derrick Lewis. Lewis earned the title opportunity after his performance at UFC 229. “The Black Beast” defeated Alexander Volkov in spectacular fashion. Lewis was being dominated by the Russian for the first three rounds. Also, his cardio seemed to be hindering his performance as well.

With seconds left in the fight, however, Lewis exploded with a last-effort blitz. The Texan was able to land a huge overhand that knocked Volkov to the mat. Lewis followed up with ground-and-pound to put the fight away. Initially, Lewis shut down talk of a heavyweight title opportunity after the fight. Of course, his tune has obviously changed.

One man who doesn’t seem to be too happy about the fight announcement is Stipe Miocic. He believes he deserves an immediate rematch for the heavyweight throne against Cormier. Miocic makes a solid case. As the most successful champion in UFC heavyweight history, it’s hard to deny the Cleveland native his request.

The Exchange

Miocic and Cormier exchanged words on Twitter recently, shortly after it was announced Cormier vs. Lewis will headline UFC 230. Check out what they had to say here:

Damn seems like I’ve knocked my guy @stipemiocic silly. Come on my guy don’t be thirsty! We’re still good. You got next if Brock doesn’t make it! https://t.co/9y0SoJ4YgP — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 10, 2018

You beat me that night. I respect that. But it would never happen again. I carried the torch in this division for a long time. I’ve been staying up all night with my new born daughter and I still offered to fight you nov 3 with ZERO camp weeks ago. — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) October 10, 2018

What do you think about a possible rematch between Cormier and Miocic?