Tate: Jon Jones Is A Grown-Ass Man Responsible For His Own Actions

Former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate has reacted to Jon Jones‘ most recent run-in with the law.

Jones, the former UFC light heavyweight champion was arrested and charged with battery domestic violence on Sept. 24, 2021. While it appeared Jones was bulking up to make a huge splash in the heavyweight division, “Bones” himself poured cold water on that prosperous endeavor. After posting bail a day after his arrest and being slapped with an Oct. 26 court date, the UFC superstar sits waiting.

Upon hearing of the unfortunate news, the #8-ranked Tate shared her thoughts on how Jones’ actions outside of the cage might affect the way fans view him overall.

“It is so disheartening,” Tate tells MMAMania.com and SB Nation’s Combat Culture. “Jon Jones, we can give him all the compliments for his accolades and he deserves that, but there are just a lot of unforgivable things that he’s done throughout the history of his career. At least in the limelight that we know of. It’s really tough to separate, I think it’s getting more difficult for fans to separate the two. To just be a fan of him as a fighter and not recognize the other things he does as a human being that kind of tarnish that.”

The former 135-pound titleholder believes the buck stops with Jones. While some have indicated perhaps the UFC, or Dana White should render disciplinary actions against Jones, Tate insists that this is a problem only “Bones” can solve, and no one else.

“Who should be in charge of Jon Jones? Jon Jones should be in charge of Jon Jones. There’s nobody else that we should be looking at. Tate said. It’s not his fiancée’s fault, it’s not his parents’ fault at this point. He’s a grown-ass man. He’s a grown-ass man and he needs to be responsible.”

Tate believes self-responsibility will lead to the exit of this dark chapter Jones is embarking on. As of late, Jones has been seen on social media where an innocuous video surfaced of himself and his fiancé seemingly head over heels.

