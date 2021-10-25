The Countdown To UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira Officially Begins

The countdown to UFC 267 Blachowicz vs. Teixeira is officially underway.

This Saturday, ESPN+ will host a special exclusive presentation of a card with two title fights and a stacked lineup. The main event will see Jan Blachowicz defending his light heavyweight title against the ageless Glover Teixeira. In the co-main event, an interim bantamweight champion will be crowned when former undisputed champion Petr Yan faces Cory Sandhagen.

Additionally, Russian-born phenoms Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev will also be in action, with Makhachev facing Dan “The Hangman” Hooker and Chimaev going up against Li Jingliang.

UFC 267 will come to you live from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. There will be an early start time, with the prelims kicking off at 10:30 AM and the main card starting at 02:00 PM.

You can view the full lineup for UFC 267 below followed by the event’s official UFC countdown video.

Main Card

UFC Light Heavyweight Championship Bout Jan Blachowicz (c) vs. Glover Teixeira

UFC Interim Bantamweight Championship Bout: Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen

Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker

Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura

Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Preliminary Fights