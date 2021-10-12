Tuesday, October 12, 2021
The Pulse of MMA: Fans React To Liddell Arrest & Sat. Double Header

By Clyde Aidoo
UFC Legend Chuck Liddell Arrested On Charges Of Domestic Violence

Chuck Liddell
Yesterday, it was revealed that UFC Legend Chuck Liddell was arrested on charges of domestic battery. Here are the raw reactions from MMA fans immediately upon hearing this story.

Editor’s Note: Chuck Liddell later issued a statement on the incident, claiming that it was he who was the victim during the altercation with his wife.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 Results & Highlights: Fury KOs Wilder

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III Poster

There were two major combat sporting events over the weekend. One of them was of course the highly anticipated trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, which saw Fury earn the TKO victory. Here’s how fans reacted in the aftermath of this heavyweight slugout!

Marina Rodriguez Defeats Mackenzie Dern At UFC Vegas 39

UFC Vegas 39
At UFC Vegas 39, Marina Rodriguez defeated Mackenzie Dern via unanimous decision in a bout that took home Fight of the Night. Here’s how MMA fans reacted to this main event.

