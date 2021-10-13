The Pulse of MMA: Fans React To Masvidal/Edwards & Other Fight News

The Pulse of MMA: Fans’ Raw Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories

Finally, after two years, a three-piece, and a soda, MMA fans will finally get to see a grudge match between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards. After the news was announced, here’s how the MMA community reacted to the news:

Leon lost to nate who got murdered by Jorge. Easy dub I'm afraid pic.twitter.com/wjYIFJGicM — Pyoxiyo (@pyoxiyo) October 11, 2021

a 3 round fight, (almost) 3 years after the 3 piece & soda



the UFC needs to play this storyline up, get a popeyes sponsorship for this fight pic.twitter.com/nQADrrxhKW — Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) October 11, 2021

If Leon keeps it smart and clinical and doesn’t get engage in a brawl this has 30-27 Edwards written all over it. But Jorge can apply pressure and can hit hard which may be the downfall of Leon. The beef and dislike for eachother is real as well, makes it all the more interesting — J-BoxPage (@Beve_Stunce) October 12, 2021

Masvidal has to win. His star power is finished if he gets finished. A close decision loss?? Still got some steam. Leon finishes Jorge?? I’m not taking another fight until it’s for the title. Colby and Usman could go to 3 fights and I’m still waiting if I’m Edwards https://t.co/tPzk85KwJK — Laney Cole Bay Bay!! (@PrinceLaney) October 12, 2021

Leon shouldn’t take that IMO. He took that against Nate & it blatantly favoured Nate. Leon’s technical style requires perfect concentration at all times. He kept that until the last minute of the 5th, lost it for a moment, and Nate nearly finished him. Stick to 3 unless 4 a belt — Will Mosse (@wmosse) October 11, 2021

Thanks to the UFC for making this rematch possible pic.twitter.com/eWjEECypw2 — Sambomaster 👹 (@Sambomaster00) October 11, 2021

The end of Masvidal as we know it. Been a great ride. — stephen. (@dcfcstephen) October 11, 2021

Finally Leon’s chance to get revenge.Never thought I would go against Jorge but he ain’t the same guy I followed and supported for years before it’s was a trend.Problem is that guy ain’t the Jorge we have now so am outta here. — paul mackin (@pmpmac1) October 11, 2021

Am I confident enough that Leon Edwards can beat Jorge Masvidal? Absolutely. Is it still a dangerous fight cause he's risking his streak for a dude that got slept violently? ABSOLUTELY. Leon better bring his AAA game for this one or we might see Usman vs. Masvidal III. — el cucuy ³¹ᵍᵍ (@IhrHurensoehne) October 12, 2021

Cant wait for this one. Leon gonna be a demon in this fight. Im picking him as much ss i love masvidal.. just think his stand just a bit crisper.. also he wants to prove so much to masvidal and everyone on how good he is . Gonna be a great fight — Rawke77 (@rawke77) October 12, 2021

Gonna be fire.



Gamebred is fucked. — Scott The Rock (@scotttherock2) October 11, 2021

Feel really bad for Edwards. Normally, he could just wait for his title shot but he's now thrown into another fight that could potentially derail his chances. Still, I think he beats Jorge unless he gets caught like in the Diaz fight. — Saku (@Brattyneet) October 12, 2021

Breakout party, time to get that title shot🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/BBJDoos9sp — “ See you at the Top “ (@FlynnBradleyMMA) October 11, 2021

If Leon Edwards beats Jorge Masvidal, he will have defeated the only two fighters to have ever fought for or held the BMF belt so you kinda gotta hand over that belt if he does. I don't make the rules. pic.twitter.com/0YO8aW4nk3 — MacMally🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) October 11, 2021

Unfortunately, as one major fight got made, another collapsed after Luke Rockhold was forced to withdraw from his UFC 268 bout against Sean Strickland. Strickland himself has already reacted to the news, but here’s how The Pulse of MMA reacted:

And so it begins, the gradual collapse of these stacked upcoming UFC cards… — Goshinby (@Goshinby) October 12, 2021

"Yeah, hello is that Kelvin Gastelum?" pic.twitter.com/cuK5IUKa2u — Jay Coyle (@JayCoyle9) October 12, 2021

Unleash him pic.twitter.com/7azHi2MSbX — GANE CHAMPION 2021 (@fleecookmax) October 12, 2021

Looks like @Trailblaze2top found his next fight pic.twitter.com/QsAcLq4arj — Patient Francis (@CalebCowan8) October 12, 2021

Rockhold found a way not to get knocked out by strickland https://t.co/CaLTExZCTy — David Majilton (@TheRealDirtyJoe) October 12, 2021

You really want Strickland dead huh? — MMA Savage (@SavageMMABets) October 12, 2021

Fuck it have Holland fight on two cards back to back BIG MOUTH WHERE ARE U — McLovin (@myMcLovin) October 12, 2021

Translation. “Luke Rockhold was knocked out during a pillow fight during a sleep over, and he can no longer fight due to a concussion”. https://t.co/UFtiDynfjV — MadLab (@MadLabMMA) October 12, 2021

Luke needs to retire. Hasn’t been the same since the Bisping KO in 16’. — 👑Pound4Pound🌍 (@VVVendetta007) October 12, 2021

Getting back to some good news, another welterweight bout was added to UFC 269, with Geoff Neal taking on Santiago Ponzinibbio. Here were the fresh comments from MMA Twitter after this news was announced:

Poor Neal. Love him, but damn he is just going against some absolute WW powerhouses. Ponzi Dec. — David Dennett (@ddennett02) October 11, 2021

Ufc trying very hard to make 269 more stacked than 268



It'll be hard to do so keep adding bangers, Dana! — Tito NotOrtiz (@KrayT1to) October 11, 2021

People are finally fighting at welterweight — jacob davis 🇮🇪🏳️‍🌈 (@jdddMMA) October 12, 2021

Oh boy this is gonna be a banger! Big violence potential. In caposa's words: this is for the inagural welter weight violence title. — Oliver Green (@Magic_Mark787) October 11, 2021

