The Pulse of MMA: Fans React To The Results & Action Of UFC 267

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories

In this installment of The Pulse of MMA, we look at the raw reactions from MMA fans to Saturday’s UFC 267 event.

Tagir Ulanbekov def. Allan Nascimento by Split Decision

Tagir Ulanbekov picks up the split decision over Allan Nascimento. Man, that was a really close one. Nascimento is legit. Ulanbekov celebrates with Hasbulla! #UFC267 — John Beiser (@RWHockeyJohn) October 30, 2021

Ulanbekov edges out the decision winning rounds 1 and 3 but not a good showing from him.



Still doesn't check leg kicks, his boxing looked significantly worse this fight than the Bruno Silva fight.



Good sub defense and top game he just needs WAY more activity on top. — John Martian MMA (@UFO_UFC) October 30, 2021

Fight one and we already saw the goat pic.twitter.com/IeyedPX1fa — Ted Hughes (@nosailboats) October 30, 2021

Andre Petroski def. Hu Yaozong by Submission

That Petroski guy beat ole buddy from pillar to post — Same ole Sam (@SamMMAFanBronx) October 30, 2021

Someone competent — Non Fair-Weather MN Sports Fan (@BolmaroROTYMVP) October 30, 2021

Things didn't go Andre Petroski's way in the TUF house but its cool to see him still get his chance and start off 2-0 in the UFC #UFC267 — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) October 30, 2021

Lerone Murphy def. Makwan Amirkhani by Knockout

Lerone Murphy is now wanted by Interpol #UFC267 — Anthony Walker (@AntWalkerMMA) October 30, 2021

Dan Hooker watching Murphy finding the knee against the takedown #UFC267 pic.twitter.com/xIb2Pt5baM — TheWolf 🇨🇿🇦🇺 (@TheWolf_qld) October 30, 2021

Man Lerone Murphy is really gonna have to do something to negate this wrestl- OHHH!#UFC267 pic.twitter.com/oqIx8r1aD7 — Chuck Vitolo (@Chucky_Cheese7) October 30, 2021

Makhachev right now pic.twitter.com/vAsKquNLzG — Tranka Palanka (@Trankapala) October 30, 2021

Nothing more beautiful than a perfectly timed knee on a takedown, forever undefeated.



Hell of a knockout for Lerone Murphy. #UFC267 pic.twitter.com/WwT0Dg2lK8 — Andrew Harbaugh (@MandrewH_) October 30, 2021

Michal Oleksiejczuk def. Shamil Gamzatov via TKO

I am really starting to believe that polish power — Valentina Shevchenko Turkey (@TurkeyValentina) October 30, 2021

Look at that long hard jab that opens Gazmatov guard and set up that beautiful clean and sharp uppercut.

Beautiful performance overall for Oleksiejczuk pic.twitter.com/gxFpSr6VQk — Sweet Punch Memories (@SPM_staff) October 30, 2021

Oleksiejczuk’s translator is all business from the waist up. #UFC267 pic.twitter.com/1FqS3Obbxq — Rizz (@RizzMMA) October 30, 2021

Jan from wish — JamesG (@JamesGinnit) October 30, 2021

Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Paulo Costa let's do this. #UFC267 — Mikey Bats (@MikeJBknows) October 30, 2021

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos def. Benoit Saint-Denis by Unanimous Decision

Zaleski is like "I didn't mean to nearly kill you, this ref is just a dumb fuck. I'm so sorry." #UFC267 — Josh (@LegendaryFeats) October 30, 2021

Great performance by Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos. Benoit Saint Denis is so damn tough. And that ref shouldn't be allowed back out for the Ankalaev-Oezdemir fight. #UFC267 — John Beiser (@RWHockeyJohn) October 30, 2021

Daniel Cormier confronting that ref after the fight: pic.twitter.com/WCLmUaWDvS — Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) October 30, 2021

Wow. So, Elizeu Zaleski is one of the toughest humans imaginable. And that fight should have 10000 percent been stopped in the second round. Doesn't matter Zaleski managed to go the distance. With what that ref was looking at, you stop that fight every time. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 30, 2021

-1.4u on the under 2.5 in Zaleski. I mean what the fuck ref? — Bo (@mrrobertmiller) October 30, 2021

I want everyone to learn his name. https://t.co/nGpHX0334M — Zoheb MMA (@ZohebMMA) October 30, 2021

Albert Duraev def. Roman Kopylov via Unanimous Decision

no way Duraev won that last round — mariano (@marianordz47) October 30, 2021

Like how 🤣 for me it was 29-27 — Jazzi909 (@jazzi909) October 30, 2021

Well that was @JasonHerzogMMA showing us what a ref should be doing.

Jason, when you get a minute, can you give us your thoughts on the performance of referee Vyacheslav Kiselev?

You might say one issue was a mistake, but there were several.

😎👊 #UFC267 #InAbuDhabi — John (@enigmachine) October 30, 2021

Zubaira Tukhugov def. Ricardo Ramos by Unanimous Decision

Tukhugov is now 2-1-1 since suffering a TKO loss to Conor McGregor. #UFC267 — MacMally🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) October 30, 2021

Tukhugov just worked his jab beautifully and Ramos had his moments but never was able to get his timing. Great fight and I wouldn't be shocked if we see these two again down the line as they move up the ranks. #UFC267 — Josh (@LegendaryFeats) October 30, 2021

Tukhugov vs. Ramos is fight of the afternoon so far — Georgian Tutuianu (@ThuggyPinch) October 30, 2021

fucking respect to both Ramos and Tukhugov, great fight with great fighters. i think Tukhugov takes it tho❤️‼️😤 #UFC #UFC267 — High Conor🇮🇪🍺🚬🍃 (@HighConorr) October 30, 2021

It’s a Russian takeover! — Zoheb MMA (@ZohebMMA) October 30, 2021

Amanda Ribas def. Virna Jandiroba by Unanimous Decision

Are you calling her "Happy" Ribas and saying she's back in the win column



Or



Are you happy Ribas is back in the win column 🤔 — Tito Not🎃rtiz (@KrayT1to) October 30, 2021

Amanda Ribas is an adorable savage #UFC267 — Jack Belcher (@itsJackBelcher) October 30, 2021

When Amanda Ribas wins, the world wins! #UFC267 — Sean (@seanie_hoodrat) October 30, 2021

Amanda Ribas is the funny energetic best friend of the final girl in slasher horror movies #UFC267 — Jillian DeCoursey (@lionheartjill) October 30, 2021

Magomed Ankalaev def. Volkan Oezdemir by Unanimous Decision

Comfortable dominant win for Ankalaev here, he probably could've finished Volkan but still that's a good win #UFC267 — 𝕽𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖒𝖆𝖐𝖊𝖗❂ (@EagIesmesh) October 30, 2021

What judge is high 😂 29-28???? — Michael Cornelius (@Michael13352812) October 30, 2021

Ankalaev vs Prochazka is the only fight I want to see. Scratch every other fight for the rest of the year. #UFC267 pic.twitter.com/QKEAcmYU2U — Octagon Doctor (@dryared) October 30, 2021

Ankalev has the hand speed of an bentamweight and the power of a heavyweight his reaction time is insane — nato (@_so_idk_) October 30, 2021

Ankalaev proving once again that he’s the future champion. Normal. — mar. (@martinabou_) October 30, 2021

Khamzat Chimaev def. Li Jingliang by Submission

He’s different. You don’t get up when he gets you down. — Tristan Winchester (@TristanWinches9) October 30, 2021

This dude is ready to fight the whole fucking card tonight. He’ll fight and destroy Sean, Sean’s father and whoever else signs the dotted line. The only chance Coby has against Khamzat is if he is allowed to bring a fully loaded gun in the ring. — Amonymous Dyslexicus (@soccerdewde) October 30, 2021

Khamzat Chimaev has aborbed only one significant strike in the first four fights of his #UFC career. That is a record that is going to stand for a long time. #UFC267 pic.twitter.com/ngTXl5rNrv — Richard Mann (@RichardAMann) October 30, 2021

Khamzat Chimaev having an in-fight natter with Dana White straight from the off…😧#ufc267 pic.twitter.com/OzcfLY1QzQ — Jaja👑 (@JajaBred) October 30, 2021

khamzat looks even better than khabib did when he first started in the ufc — ً (@_jawad7) October 30, 2021

Kamaru Usman is fucked — Mudasir (@Mes10RMA) October 30, 2021

Alexander Volkov def. Marcin Tybura by Unanimous Decision

Neither of them are good enough — WestHamFanTone (@WestHamFanTone) October 30, 2021

Volkov is really pretty awful at using his reach. He's just Struve 2.0. Just constantly letting Tybura get in his grill, jab nowhere to be seen. — Dusty Bitches (@BoxingBusch) October 30, 2021

Yo, delete this tweet. "Pure Dominance" 🙄😂 — Arlix (@arlixofficial) October 30, 2021

Volkov has discovered the secret of takedown defense: be 6'7 and outweigh everyone #UFC267 — Jay Anders🎃n (@CageSideJay) October 30, 2021

Islam Makhachev def. Dan Hooker by Submission

Wow what a dominant performance by Islam Makhachev. He submitted Dan Hooker in 1st round with kimura. He wants to fight for title next.#UFC267Live pic.twitter.com/jAFO7e7yZY — Asad Yazdani (@AsadYazdani16) October 30, 2021

I've seen enough,



Islam Makhachev vs Francis Ngannou next please — 🎃𝙎𝙥𝙤𝙤𝙠𝙮𝙗𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙙🇦🇺🏝️ (@WonderbreadMMA) October 30, 2021

good job you’re not a referee — ً (@_jawad7) October 30, 2021

Just imagine this one day: MW and WW champ Khamzat Chimaev vs. LW champ Islam Makhachev #UFC267 — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) October 30, 2021

Dagestani fighters entering the octagon pic.twitter.com/mvISx0npq3 — NunC (@esivabbe) October 30, 2021

Petr Yan def. Cory Sandhagen by Unanimous Decision

Joe called him the "now two-time bantamweight champ" lol — jupiter (@JupeAstro) October 30, 2021

Aljamain Sterling when he realizes he has to face Petr Yan again 😂 pic.twitter.com/tTKxY95s8K — br_betting (@br_betting) October 30, 2021

Between the dillashaw and Yan fights,Sandhagen has been involved in two of the most high level MMA fights of all time all in the space of a year. What a beast — Maverick4Gold2021 (@ChiesaStan) October 30, 2021

Classy response from Corey – “[Yan] was the better fighter tonight”. Respect. Sandhagen came ready to win it, just wasn’t enough … today #UFC267 — Sascha Alexander (@Sascha_pm) October 30, 2021

Yan is built for five rounds. Guy is a terminator. Starts slow, reads, then murders you. Exhausting pressure. Turns you in to a wrestler then out wrestles you. Doesn’t get tired. Good fucking luck beating that guy #UFC267 — Aaron Watershow (@TopKaiki) October 30, 2021

Yan's boxing is unreal. What a fighter — Noah 🗿 (@NoahRobson13) October 30, 2021

Aljo shitting himself as we speak — Levityy🔰 (@xLevityyX) October 30, 2021

#UFC267



Aljamain Sterling when Petr Yan got his hand raised: pic.twitter.com/GEaXYGHoVy — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) October 30, 2021

Glover Teixeira def. Jan Blachowicz by Submission

Randy Couture watching 42 year old Glover Teixeira win the light heavyweight championship pic.twitter.com/ptyFfyJO1i — Ben Rothwells Belly Button (@BensBellyButton) October 30, 2021

Glover Teixeira exemplifies what it means to commit your life to the martial arts. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) October 30, 2021

47 year old Glover Teixeira after winning the title:#UFC267 pic.twitter.com/TKB8Yo66RF — MacMally🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) October 30, 2021

Chills for Glover — The Globfather 🍯💨 (@zappasmustache1) October 30, 2021

Glover Teixeira has won the Lightheavyweight championship.



He finally got it done.



Congratulations! — MartialMind 🇳🇬🇺🇲 (@MartialMind1) October 30, 2021

Realizing someone had to lose pic.twitter.com/BXhyMtF2Pm — 𝘾𝙖𝙘𝙩𝙞 🔅 (@KaktycSlatt) October 30, 2021

Corey Anderson seeing Jan lose: pic.twitter.com/nLPMoXtNNe — FamousJameis (4-2) ⚜️🙏🏽🦀 (@tbh_1996) October 30, 2021

So happy for his story tale ending but hopefully Jan will bounce back — c 🇵🇸 (@hctelfih) October 30, 2021

He did it! You're never to old to accomplish anything!!! Age truly is just a number but will and heart are timeless!!! #UFC267 pic.twitter.com/SGOJ5u9f3Z — EarthsLastLegend (@gregorymjr12) October 30, 2021

Glover winning the belt be like: pic.twitter.com/x5VuZPSgqa — Fahad (@JiggyFa3ad) October 30, 2021

I love this sport! So happy for Glover. — SpottieOttieDope 🦓 (@marleymurl) October 30, 2021

I like jan. But man this guy glover is a true warrior. He is the inspiration to many who thought they can't do something just because they are aged. What a legend #UFC267 — വിഷ്ണു (@VJN012) October 30, 2021

