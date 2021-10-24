The Pulse of MMA: Fans React To Vettori Win & Fedor’s Ageless KO

The Pulse of MMA: Fans’ Raw Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories

In last night’s UFC Vegas 41 main event, Marvin Vettori defeated Paulo Costa via unanimous decision, this after Costa’s weight woes forced the bout up to 205 lbs after originally being scheduled for middleweight. Here is how the MMA community reacted to Vettori’s victory.

Paulo Costa: *lands head kick*



Marvin Vettori: "I'm good" pic.twitter.com/6nmbqfSQkv — Jordan Patu (@Jordan_Patu) October 23, 2021

Holy shit, Costa vs Vettori, that was fucking beyond fun.

For every amazing display of technical brilliance like Holloway vs Volkanovski, sometimes I just wanna see two action figures beat the shit out of each other.

What a god damn fight. — MasterBader Rider (@agentbenten) October 24, 2021

How much better was Costa x Vettori because neither went through extreme dehydration 24 hrs before the fight? — Alex Davis (@Alexdavismma) October 24, 2021

I can’t believe I’m a Vettori fan. What a difference one fight can make. — Vonte Mac (@MacVonte) October 24, 2021

Costa couldn’t even cheat and win. — Bahb (@craazyville) October 23, 2021

Anyone that thinks Costa won this fight must have taken some similar punches to the head — Ian Bill (@Ian_bill1) October 23, 2021

Who knew vettori can become a likable person. — Joel. B (@JoelB90428541) October 24, 2021

47-47, rounds 2,4,5 Costa. Commentary so biased towards Vettori — kirtash74 (@kirtash74) October 23, 2021

Good fight. Marvin needs some kind of weapon he can sit down on. He's real good all around but never seems to go for any KD/KOs. he's way too powerful to not be Knocking dudes down on clean shots. @kronksugarhill — FarMy321 (@FarMy321pdx) October 24, 2021

I've always like this guy. He's a savage💪💯 — Marshellus Wallace 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@MarshallTerren1) October 24, 2021

Don’t matter, he still adesanyas son😹😹 — UNAPOLOGETIC HORNETS FAN (@Brandon_garci45) October 23, 2021

Also last night, MMA fans worldwide caught a glimpse of timeless greatness, as the 45-year-old Fedor Emelianenko knocked out Timothy Johnson in the Bellator 269 main event. Here’s how the Pulse of MMA reacted in the aftermath of Fedor’s inspirational homecoming.

Fedor is the greatest of all time. He dominated the sport for over a decade and fought some of most iconic fights and fighters.



Hunt, Arlovski, Coleman, Sobral, Schilt, Nogueira, Goodridge, Randleman, Cro Cop. Sylvia etc.



Fedor is the GOAT. pic.twitter.com/2zpX3Jne2s — Alexandrovich Unleashed (@ImAlexandrovich) October 24, 2021

Most first round finishes in pro MMA 28

9-1 against UFC champs. most finishes against UFC champs 6

only fighter to be undefeated in Pride 14-0

ran the heavyweight division for many years. GOAT — RussianFightR РУССКИЙ БОЕЦ 🇷🇺 (@RODINAFIGHTERS) October 23, 2021

Fedor standing there after walk off KOing the #2 ranked Bellator heavyweight:#Bellator269 pic.twitter.com/VhnkdG1ZPs — MacMally🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) October 23, 2021

*Fedor Emelianenko wins the 330 million dollar powerball lottery and a trip to Disney World*



Fedor: #Bellator269 pic.twitter.com/JoA9yif7zR — MacMally🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) October 23, 2021

That's why Fedor is the GOAT

40th win with another KO.#thelastemperor — Matty Matt Matthews (@striker_md) October 24, 2021

Would not be surprised if Fedor gets one last shot at he title.His skills have not faded his issue is hs chin is no longer made of granite.still would love to see his last fight for heavyweight title — Jerry Davis (@cowdogexpress) October 23, 2021

In case people forgot who the GOAT was. — DearDeathNote (@TheWinterWave) October 23, 2021

*watching the fights with friends*



One of them: "don't you all think Fedor is overrated."



Me: *trying not to slap him* pic.twitter.com/XI7ii9c4uP — Rafael Toro (@_RafaelToro) October 24, 2021

This just about brings a tear to my eye 🥲. I'm soooooooo HAPPY 🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺 — Ryan Hobbs (@RyanHobbsMMA) October 23, 2021

Bruce Leeroy Takes Home Performance Of The Night With Glowing Performance

Last night, UFC vet Alex Caceres continued his current wave of momentum with a come-from-behind victory over Choi Seung-Woo. Behold the MMA community showering Bruce Leeroy with well-earned praise.

alex impressed me so much tonight, fighting back after being hit with an illegal knee and being dropped twice, locking in a great choke, amazing!!! — The Patrick McCorry Sports Show (@Patrick_McCorry) October 24, 2021

aljo could never — pain (@hxlxgraphic) October 23, 2021

My dude low-key moving up in the ranks — BallzyPlays (@BallzyPlays) October 23, 2021

So happy for Alex getting that 50K — SuchisLife (@life_suchis) October 24, 2021

Caceres was losing until he implemented the BJJ. Great fight IQ. That experience reigns supreme. #UFCVegas41 — Joe Gravel (@JoeGravel20) October 23, 2021

Definitely should be bonus worthy, great comeback — Brendan (@BrendanGreene7) October 23, 2021

alex caceres's career comeback is by far the most underappreciated story in MMA right now. #UFCVegas41 — Josh Evanoff (@JoshEvanoff) October 23, 2021

After all these years, big congrats 👏🏼 — Tyro Cyr (@_Tyrocyr) October 23, 2021

What a comeback win for Caceres who's now on a 5-fight win streak! #UFCVegas41 — Craig Allen (@CraigAllenFNP) October 23, 2021

Brian Ortega watching Caceres get pieced up the whole fight and somehow pull off a submission win #UFCVegas41 pic.twitter.com/xLTXjp0vgg — Anthony Walker (@AntWalkerMMA) October 23, 2021

Alex “Bruce Leroy” Caceres showed true grit and determination to fight through adversity in the 1st round and comes back in the 2nd round and pulled off the win via RNC – much respect 👏 #UFCVegas41 — NickPaulM (@NicholasPaulMa1) October 23, 2021

I love watching Alex Caceres still out here being a killer. What a fun fighter to ride with. #UFCVegas41 — Sommer (@MmaSommer) October 23, 2021

MMA is more fun when Caceres is winning. What a back-take there. As soon as he got the timing he was landing those crosses and made Choi much more tentative. #UFCVegas41 — Christopher Olson (@RealChrisOlson) October 23, 2021

The kind of guy that will never go away — 4th And Long Radio LLC (@FourthLongRadio) October 23, 2021

