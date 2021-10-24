The Pulse of MMA: Fans React To Vettori Win & Fedor’s Ageless KO

The Pulse of MMA: Fans’ Raw Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories
UFC Vegas 41 Results: Marvin Vettori Def. Paulo Costa
In last night’s UFC Vegas 41 main event, Marvin Vettori defeated Paulo Costa via unanimous decision, this after Costa’s weight woes forced the bout up to 205 lbs after originally being scheduled for middleweight. Here is how the MMA community reacted to Vettori’s victory.
Bellator 269 Results: Fedor KOs Timothy Johnson
Also last night, MMA fans worldwide caught a glimpse of timeless greatness, as the 45-year-old Fedor Emelianenko knocked out Timothy Johnson in the Bellator 269 main event. Here’s how the Pulse of MMA reacted in the aftermath of Fedor’s inspirational homecoming.
Bruce Leeroy Takes Home Performance Of The Night With Glowing Performance
Last night, UFC vet Alex Caceres continued his current wave of momentum with a come-from-behind victory over Choi Seung-Woo. Behold the MMA community showering Bruce Leeroy with well-earned praise.
