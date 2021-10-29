The Pulse of MMA: Gambler’s Addition: Fans & Bettors Talk UFC 267

In this gambler’s edition of The Pulse of MMA, we will take a look at what fans and bettors had to say about each fight on tomorrow’s UFC 267 card!
Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Allan Nascimento
Andre Petroski vs. Hu Yaozong
Lerone Murphy vs. Makwan Amirkhani
Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Shamil Gamzatov
Benoit Saint Denis vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
Albert Duraev vs. Roman Kopylov
Ricardo Ramos vs. Zubaira Tukhugov
Amanda Ribas vs. Virna Jandiroba
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir
Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev
Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura
Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker
Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen
Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira
Want to be featured in the next gambler’s edition of The Pulse of MMA? Be sure to tweet us your predictions for the next UFC card and let your voice be heard!