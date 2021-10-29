The Pulse of MMA: Gambler’s Addition: Fans & Bettors Talk UFC 267

In this gambler’s edition of The Pulse of MMA, we will take a look at what fans and bettors had to say about each fight on tomorrow’s UFC 267 card!

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Allan Nascimento

15/ Professional #MMA career comparison for Tagir Ulanbekov vs Allan Nascimento



62% finish (46% SUB) for Ulanbekov in 13 career wins



83% finish (72% SUB) for Nascimento in 18 career wins w/ 11 1st round finishes



Neither fighter has ever been finished#UFC267 #NumbersByNate pic.twitter.com/rIMJh0OB4K — Nate Latshaw (@NateLatshaw) October 28, 2021

Tagir Ulanbekov vs Allan Nascimento

Flyweight Bout

Prediction Poll



Who wins and how?#UFC267#MMATwitter — Consensus Score (@ConsensusScore) October 28, 2021

Allan Nascimento is going to make it a very close fight against Ulanbekov this Saturday. Nascimento by sub. #ufc #UFC267 #freepicks #mmabetting #mma #underdog — Relax and Take Notes (@HookCounterMMA) October 29, 2021

Andre Petroski vs. Hu Yaozong

Have to take a shot on Hu Yaozong at +200. I mean the guy hasn't fought in years and prob has made some improvements and the guy is fighting Petroski who gasses after a couple mins and who is a wrestler fighting a guy who looks 2 weight classes bigger then him. Tds may not come pic.twitter.com/sDHJtIYbUb — iFUXwMMA (@iFUXwMMA) October 29, 2021

13/ Professional #MMA career overviews for Yaozong Hu and Andre Petroski



2 least experienced MMA fighters on the card



12 professional bouts between them



9 of 9 combined wins have come via finish



2 of 3 combined losses have come via finish#UFC267 #NumbersByNate pic.twitter.com/puHB6EAp1u — Nate Latshaw (@NateLatshaw) October 28, 2021

UFC 267



Hu Yaozong ML vs Andre Petroski @ 2.95 (1.5u Pinnacle)



Beat the line twice on Hu now against Amedovski. Even with all questions around Yaozong I don't think this price is warranted on Petroski in such a high stakes spot. Dude has shown nerves before.#UFC267 pic.twitter.com/qDEvq5sVur — Alexander Hvass (@AlexanderHvass) October 26, 2021

Hu Yaozong bout to smush Andre Petroski. Now we know why that weird Petroski-Gillmore fight happened. To build a scary guy for Yaozong to chop down. Yaozong inside the distance! #UFC267 pic.twitter.com/TxgzHpaKog — Jake Lidon (@JakeLidonSports) October 29, 2021

gettin this out now. petroski has 5 minutes of gas and took this last minute. yaozong hu is going to drown him #UFC267 pic.twitter.com/2e7GA23y65 — Stamkos6969 (@ayo6918) October 28, 2021

Lerone Murphy vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Makwan Amirkhani. Mr. Finland’s top game (3.14 takedowns per 15) and chin are very good, and Murphy has struggled to defend wrestling (41% defense).



+260 💰💰💰 — Austin Swaim (@ASwaim3) October 29, 2021

Makwan Amirkhani vs Lerone Murphy has fallen so under the radar on tomorrow’s card, it’s one of the best fights to look forward to. #UFC267 — Carl 🦩 (@deadeditors_) October 29, 2021

12/ Professional #MMA and #UFC career comparison for Makwan Amirkhani vs Lerone Murphy



69% SUB rate for Amirkhani in 16 career wins w/ 11 1st round finishes



60% KO rate for Murphy in 10 career wins – all KOs have come in round 1#UFC267 #NumbersByNate pic.twitter.com/RYIY0rysxf — Nate Latshaw (@NateLatshaw) October 28, 2021

Playing Amirkhani 1 Unit. In my most hated play of the week, I am on Amirkhani. We have seen Murphy struggle with takedown defense and get controlled. I think Amirkhani can get this fight to the ground. In the meantime, pray he found cardio 🤣. Win the first 2 and survive the 3rd — Ringurgh Bets (@RingurghBets) October 26, 2021

Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Shamil Gamzatov

11/ Professional #MMA career comparison for Shamil Gamzatov vs Michal Oleksiejczuk



71% finish rate for Gamzatov in 14 career wins



67% KO rate in 15 career wins for Oleksiejczuk whose 4 losses were all finishes



Each fighter has 7 1st round finishes#UFC267 #NumbersByNate pic.twitter.com/4UCNInYpy8 — Nate Latshaw (@NateLatshaw) October 28, 2021

Playing Oleksiejczuk 2 Units. While Gamzatov has 5 sub wins, they are against bad competition. He does have the wrestling but seems to rarely use it. He is hittable. The pressure of Oleksiejczuk and attacks to the body is the path. Just keep it standing. — Ringurgh Bets (@RingurghBets) October 26, 2021

Benoit Saint Denis vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

10/ Professional #MMA and #UFC career comparison for Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs Benoit Saint-Denis



77% finish rate for Elizeu in 22 career wins w/ 10 1st round finishes



100% finish rate in 8 career wins (7 SUBs) for Benoit who has only seen 1 3rd round#UFC267 #NumbersByNate pic.twitter.com/OvQk9f0NVR — Nate Latshaw (@NateLatshaw) October 28, 2021

Albert Duraev vs. Roman Kopylov

🥊 MMA – Roman Kopylov vs Albert Duraev



Albert Duraev via Submission – Odds 2.63 @ Betfair (1.25u)#UFC267 — FightingBets 🥊 (@FightingBets) October 28, 2021

#UFC267



1.34 Units on Duraev vs Kopylov FDGTD -200



Odds available on Bet365#bettingtips — Cardiff Capper (@CardiffCapper) October 28, 2021

If there is ever a time to lay -300 on a fighter it’s this weekend. ALBERT DURAEV is going to demolish Roman Kopylov. There is no other way this fight goes. Going to parlay him with Magomed Ankalaev for at least 5 Units #UFC267 #MMATwitter #GamblingTwitter — GODSPEED BETS (@Godspeed_MMA) October 25, 2021

Ricardo Ramos vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Tukhugov R1 +800 and Ramos R3 +2000 tickle my fancy.



Prediction is Tukhugov DEC, but could see those first 2 props having some legs. — MMA Lock of the Night (@MMALOTN) October 27, 2021

The odds for UFC 267 are crazy

The closest match odds wise is:

Zubaira Tukhugov (-165) vs. Ricardo Ramos (+145) — Delinquent (@DelinquentMMA) October 26, 2021

Playing Ramos 1 Unit. Another line I think might be a bit too wide. I think Ramos has enough diversity in his striking to cause issues. He is pretty forward pressure driven and when he throws it, he has a solid leg kick which we have seen Tukhugov get chewed up before. — Ringurgh Bets (@RingurghBets) October 26, 2021

Amanda Ribas vs. Virna Jandiroba

Ribas and Jandiroba are the only ones holding it down for the women on Saturday. #UFC267 — Joe Gravel (@JoeGravel20) October 28, 2021

UFC 267



Virna Jandiroba ITD vs Amanda Ribas @ 5.50 (1u Bet365)



Yes I am playing this much heavier than 1u privately but too much invested on ML officially. No one can convince me that this price on ITD and ML is warranted, this is value if ever I've seen one.#UFC267 pic.twitter.com/3OzLkkoXc5 — Alexander Hvass (@AlexanderHvass) October 26, 2021

Both fighters took on Mackenzie Dern. Ribas won by Unanimous Decision on October 12, 2019.

Jandiroba lost by Unanimous Decision on December 12, 2020.



Ribas has a record of 4-1 when facing an opponent with a smaller reach.#UFC267 — beforethecagedoorcloses (@beforethecaged1) October 28, 2021

Bet on Jandiroba, she's a value bet. Parlay her with a big favourite or get her inside the distance. Then you won't feel so bad when if Ribas loses — Alex™ (@aIexmma) October 28, 2021

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Oezdemir vs Ankalaev is just going to be 2 guys throwing bombs at each other. Don’t have any idea who is gonna beat who, but take the under. — Eggy (Kris) (@EggysBack_) October 28, 2021

Thats a horrible fight for Oezdemir. Ankalaev only lacks a bit of experience and has a questionable gas tank. Other than that, hes a monster. — Edgardo (@stifran_is_you) October 26, 2021

Why is everyone so high on Ankalaev He’s Good But Imo Bit Overated. Everyone think he will be champ quick… Unfortunately i’m not high on Oezdemir earthier. #UFC267 — LETSEATVEGAS 🔥💰 (@LetsEatVegas) October 26, 2021

Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev

If Khamzat Chimaev beats Jingliang as dominant as he has beat everyone else, then he is what people think he is. — Manolo 🥃 🏝 (@manny_mma_) October 29, 2021

Don’t get how people watched Jingliang vs Magny and think Chimaev won’t steamroll him. I’ll gladly eat my crow if I’m wrong but I don’t think Li will have anything for him. — Dexter Granderson (@mmadexter) October 29, 2021

Gotta be Li Jingliang! Can't believe how much he's been underated for this fight, I understand the hype with chimaev but Jingliang has heavy hands and got 6 bonus in his last 8 wins. Don't sleep on this guy #UFC267 — Jay (@Jay_Gino) October 29, 2021

Li Jingliang is going to KO Khamzat Chimaev and nobody is ready for it. — LH (@louishart_) October 29, 2021

🥊 MMA – Khamzat Chimaev vs Li Jingliang



Li Jingliang ML – Odds 5.5 @ SBTech (1.5u)

Li Jingliang via KO – Odds 8.5 @ Bwin (0.5u)



The odds increase on Jingliang is just too much to not take a stab at. Chimaev with an untested chin, The Leech is not a walk in the park.#UFC267 — FightingBets 🥊 (@FightingBets) October 28, 2021

Chimaev gon k*ll Jingliang bro lmfaooooooooooooooooo — 🪶 (@cozybreesh) October 28, 2021

I put money on Li Jingliang. Not because I am super confident. But I feel Chimaev has been out with Covid for awhile and it hit him bad. We don’t know his caedio impact Li is seasoned vet who put you way. I betting on experience and Covid. My bet is super tiny btw don’t judge 😂 pic.twitter.com/1DDMdsug08 — Classified (@predicamentkemp) October 27, 2021

Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura

Don’t see any scenario that Volkov doesn’t break Tybura down and win but maybe I’m wrong — Bryce (@DiamondMMABets) October 28, 2021

Alexander Volkov is a major favorite heading into his fight against Marcin Tybura this weekend.#UFC267 pic.twitter.com/OzFF7zPs6l — Verdict (@VerdictMMA) October 28, 2021

How in tf is Volkov -320 on this card? Tybura is a fantastic dog play — Baseball Wiz (@baseballwiz3) October 29, 2021

4/ Professional #MMA and #UFC career comparison for Alexander Volkov vs Marcin Tybura



22 career KOs for Volkov, 22 career wins for Tybura



76% finish rate for Volkov in 33 wins w/ 15 1st round finishes



68% finish rate for Tybura w/ 10 1st round finishes#UFC267 #NumbersByNate pic.twitter.com/7hWQ3XVWaR — Nate Latshaw (@NateLatshaw) October 28, 2021

May be a bit of a hot take, but Volkov -280 seems crazy wide against Tybura. Feel like Marcin has all of the value here at +240. Picking Volkov to win, but may bet Marcin here. Just a drop.#UFC267 #MMATwitter #GamblingTwiitter — The Monkmatician (@MonkMMAtics) October 29, 2021

UFC 267

1.5U Alexander Volkov vs Marcin Tybura under 2.5 rounds (-110)

I see Volkov walking him down and finishing him later on in the first or in the second round. Also thought Harris would finish Tybura but Volkov is a terrible matchup for him in my opinion. #UFC267 — Bryce (@DiamondMMABets) October 26, 2021

Alexander Volkov is going to beat the dog piss out of Marcin Tybura. — Enfuego (@Enfuego101) October 28, 2021

Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker

Interesting odds comparison:



UFC Vegas 4: (6/27/20)

Hooker (+185) vs Poirier



UFC 267: (10/30/21)

Hooker (+465) vs Makhachev — Prodigy MMA (@Prodigy_MMA_) October 28, 2021

The Makhachev / Hooker odds are insane. +450 for Hooker.🤔. I think he can definitely take it for sure .💯 Gonna put my money were my mouth is on this one. Let's go Hangman 👊👊 — KingPhantom26 (@JoshuaKenney26) October 29, 2021

Broooo I low-key want hooker to win that fight xD



Makhachev has such a good technical takedown ability but I think Hooker can deal with it. His defense is insane.



I think Makhachev will take the W though. Man is brutal. — DNMK James 🎃 (@jMSkiy_) October 29, 2021

Most of the MMA fans want islam makhachev to lose , I really hope islam can maul hooker and get the W, In Sha Allah 🤲. It will be nice to see my TL once islam wins 😂 — The Finisher (@UsmanTime) October 29, 2021

It really doesn't matter if Makhachev wins. Fans will make excuses for why Hooker lost and that Makhachev is still unproven. It happens fight after fight. It even happened to Khabib during his career 😂 — Newsome (@Newsome_MMA) October 28, 2021

Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen

Thinking about Yan vs Sandhagen gives me violence butterflies. What a beautiful match up. My god. — MS (@UFC_Obsessed) October 27, 2021

I think the difficulties Sandhagen poses are very real, but at the same time, I don't trust him to be able to turn that into a win. Dillashaw, who's largely worse than Yan, especially as an adjuster, found his way into it numerous times. I feel like the turn will be harsh https://t.co/MPm7TEjhV3 — Davey Grant UltraMegaFan! (@714155Stan) October 29, 2021

Petr Yan v Cory Sandhagen confuses me.



Sandhagen is obviously incredibly talented and can knock out anyone in the division.



BUT, stylistically, I feel like Yan is going to mop the floor with him.



So, what I'm saying is, bet the house on Sandhagen.



I'm terrible at predictions — Ben Kiely (@TheJivemaster) October 28, 2021

I want Sandhagen to win but I also know Yan is gonna murder him so — Alexis 🥋 (@AlexisMMA2) October 23, 2021

hope Cory KOs Yan. I'd rather see Sterling vs Sandhagen 2 then endure another 6 months of Yan and Sterling talking to each other. #UFC267 — A$AP Rocky (@rockman182) October 29, 2021

I think Petr Yan is going to smoke Cory. Like bad beating. I love me some Sandhagen, I just don't see him do well at all. — Philippe Pocholle-Marchetti (@ASAP_Pipa) October 27, 2021

Yan vs Sandhagen will end up fight of the year — 𝒮𝓅𝑜𝑜𝓀𝓎 𝒮𝒶𝓃𝒹𝒽𝒶𝑔𝑒𝓃👻🎃 (@SugaBible) October 25, 2021

Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira

Still feels surreal to me that Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira are fighting for the UFC LHW title tomorrow… both guys are the epitome of belief and perseverance not just in this sport, but in life. So happy for both of them and hope they give us a classic. #UFC267 — . (@Avid_MMA_Fan) October 29, 2021

Jan Blachowicz vs Glover Teixeira is a war between two old dogs that have fallen and rebuilt themselves to the best they’ve ever looked and shown off insane resilience gonna be a gritty banger of a fight — 🌻Hellboy🌻 (@TNBK_MarcLopez) October 25, 2021

BOTW, Bet 165: UFC 276, Sun 7:30 am, Blachowicz vs Teixeira, Blachowicz To Win By KO, TKO or DQ $50 @ $3.50, Uni, A+. $5k turnover done, $1350 profit, $10k turnover, should be $2500 profit. Jump on board. Overall: 164 bets, 65 wins, $5020 outlay, $1358.92 profit, 27.1% P.O.T. 🥊 — Rod (@highlowrod) October 29, 2021

Glover Teixeira will be a harder matchup for Jan blachowicz then Israel adysanya . — RDA NATION 🇵🇷🥋🇧🇷 (@Alexio_MMA) October 25, 2021

#UFC267 BET –



💰1.10u💰

Blachowicz vs. Teixeira Doesn’t go the Distance -220



I think both these men are too powerful (and old 😂) to make it 25 minutes. Someone is getting stopped.



I absolutely love this main event. — [email protected] (@UFCaddict11) October 26, 2021

If Glover Teixeira wins the UFC Light Heavyweight title I'd put it at minimum between #2 or #3 behind Randy Couture at #1 for 'career comebacks' because The Natural did it twice. (re @mma_kings) #UFC267 — Mikey Bats (@MikeJBknows) October 26, 2021

I can’t express enough how very much I want Glover Teixeira to win the LHW belt this weekend. #UFC267 pic.twitter.com/OvKrr74RIB — 𝕚𝕃𝕃 ʀᴇꜱᴏʟᴠᴇ 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺 (@iLLResolveSys) October 27, 2021

