Triller Defaults On Lopez vs. Kambosos Purse Bid & Loses $1.2M Deposit

The International Boxing Federation (IBF) finds Triller unable to fulfill its financial obligations following a purse bid for the boxing match between Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr.

Boxing journalist, Dan Rafael was first to announce that Triller lost about $1.2 million in a deposit. With Triller defaulting, the deposit will now be split between Lopez who will receive 75%, and Kambosos who will receive 25%. Following the report, Rafael insists that the bout will now go to Eddie Hearn next for a bid. If Hearn chooses not to bid, then the fight’s fate will fall into the hands of Bob Arum and his Top Rank boxing company.

Initially, it looked like Triller was headed for big things as the company was quick to host a crossover boxing event between MMA’s Ben Askren and the YouTuber-turned boxer Jake Paul. Despite Triller’s momentum, one of their most recent shows between former UFC champion Vitor Belfort and boxing legend Evander Holyfield underperformed according to one of our reports from last month.

BREAKING: IBF has found Triller in default of #LopezKambosos purse bid. Triller loses deposit of about $1.2M, which will be split between Lopez (75%) & Kambosos (25%). Now up to @EddieHearn if he wants to put on the fight as the under bidder. If not, it falls to @trboxing. — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) October 6, 2021

“BREAKING: IBF has found Triller in default of #LopezKambosos purse bid. Triller loses deposit of about $1.2M, which will be split between Lopez (75%) & Kambosos (25%). Now up to @EddieHearn if he wants to put on the fight as the under bidder. If not, it falls to @trboxing.” Dan Rafael posted.

Although some are surprised that Triller can afford to throw money frivolously into the wind, others question how long it can sustain itself as a viable business in 2021. While it appears there are no new bids for the Lopez/Kambosos purses, if that changes, you can count on MMA News.com to keep you in the fold.

Do you think Triller will keep putting on big fights despite losing money?