Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 Results & Highlights: Fury KOs Wilder

There was a big fight going down tonight in Sin City: Tyson Fury versus Deontay Wilder 3.
Earlier tonight, “The Gypsy King” looked to pick up a second victory over “The Bronze Bomber” to put an end to this bitter rivalry once and for all. Their first bout from 2018 ended in a controversial split-draw, and Fury would respond two years later by earning a decisive round-7 victory. Wilder vowed that the trilogy bout would be different, and the biggest names in sports and entertainment were all eyes to see what unfolded this time.
Below, you can view the highlights from the highly anticipated main event!
The Anticipation
The Entrances
The Scrap
The Aftermath
Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 Quick Results
MAIN CARD
Tyson Fury def. Deontay Wilder (KO): R11, 1:10
Frank Sanchez def. Efe Ajagba by unanimous decision (97-92, 98-91×2)
Robert Helenius def. Adam Kownacki (TKO): R6, 2:38
Jared Anderson def. Vladimir Tereshkin (TKO): R2, 2:51
PRELIMINARY CARD
Edgar Berlanga def. Marcelo Coceres by unanimous decision (96-93 x3)
Vladimir Hernandez def. Julian Williams via split decision (96-94, 94-96, 97-93)