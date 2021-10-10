Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 Results & Highlights: Fury KOs Wilder

There was a big fight going down tonight in Sin City: Tyson Fury versus Deontay Wilder 3.

Earlier tonight, “The Gypsy King” looked to pick up a second victory over “The Bronze Bomber” to put an end to this bitter rivalry once and for all. Their first bout from 2018 ended in a controversial split-draw, and Fury would respond two years later by earning a decisive round-7 victory. Wilder vowed that the trilogy bout would be different, and the biggest names in sports and entertainment were all eyes to see what unfolded this time.

Below, you can view the highlights from the highly anticipated main event!

The Anticipation

Waiting on Deontay Wilder to walk out like…#FuryWilder3 pic.twitter.com/yuoNyjvcfU — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) October 10, 2021

The Entrances

The Gypsy King is a Spartan Warrior tonight 👑 #FuryWilder3 pic.twitter.com/TEMu8AN7cC — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) October 10, 2021

The Scrap

Tyson Fury knocks out Deontay Wilder in the 11th round to get the W 🥊💥 #FuryWilder3 pic.twitter.com/tFf4xGIkMx — Eyesight Sports (@eyesight_sports) October 10, 2021



The Aftermath

.@Tyson_Fury ends the trilogy with a RD11 KO of Deontay Wilder, successfully defending his WBC title in a heavyweight war fans will not soon forget. #FuryWilder3 pic.twitter.com/kWi6PK6Hr9 — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) October 10, 2021

𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐂𝐊. 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐄. 𝐅𝐔𝐑𝐘.@Tyson_Fury KOs Deontay Wilder in Round 11 ending the Trilogy in DRAMATIC fashion. #FuryWilder3 pic.twitter.com/Bp9jheihFL — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 10, 2021

As if there were ever any doubt … #AndStill the WBC Heavyweight champion & the baddest man in the fight game. @Tyson_Fury 🏆 pic.twitter.com/WVCKXAO7Zc — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 10, 2021

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 Quick Results

MAIN CARD

Tyson Fury def. Deontay Wilder (KO): R11, 1:10

Frank Sanchez def. Efe Ajagba by unanimous decision (97-92, 98-91×2)

Robert Helenius def. Adam Kownacki (TKO): R6, 2:38

Jared Anderson def. Vladimir Tereshkin (TKO): R2, 2:51

PRELIMINARY CARD

Edgar Berlanga def. Marcelo Coceres by unanimous decision (96-93 x3)

Vladimir Hernandez def. Julian Williams via split decision (96-94, 94-96, 97-93)