UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira Press Conference Highlights & Face-Offs

Did you miss the UFC 267 press conference? Worry not, as we’ve got the highlights for you below.
Saturday, UFC 267 will come to you live from Abu Dhabi. To prep fight fans for the ensuing violence, a press conference was held Thursday to set the stage for the special event, and every fighter on the main card was present.
Before we get to the highlights, here is a reminder of the full main card lineup for this weekend’s event.
- UFC Light Heavyweight Championship Bout: Jan Blachowicz (c) vs. Glover Teixeira
- UFC Interim Bantamweight Championship Bout: Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen
- Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker (Lightweight)
- Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura (Heavyweight)
- Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev (Welterweight)
- Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir (Light Heavyweight)
Below, you’ll find a few moments from today’s press conference followed by the extended highlights.
A Simple Disagreement
Khamzat Smesh
Glover Looks To Extend His Record
Celebrating The Birthday Boy
UFC 267 Pre-Fight Press Conference Highlights
Check out all the best moments and exchanges from today’s press conference in the video below!
UFC 267 Pre-Fight Face-Offs
You can find the face-offs of each of the main card bouts below!
Volkan Oezdemir vs. Magomed Ankalaev
Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev
Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura
Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker
Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen
Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira
UFC 267 Pre-Fight Press Conference
Finally, if you want to catch the UFC 267 pre-fight press conference in its entirety, you can do so below!
