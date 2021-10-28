Thursday, October 28, 2021
UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira Press Conference Highlights & Face-Offs

By Clyde Aidoo
Jan Blachowicz, Glover Teixeira
Jan Blachowicz, Glover Teixeira

Did you miss the UFC 267 press conference? Worry not, as we’ve got the highlights for you below.

Saturday, UFC 267 will come to you live from Abu Dhabi. To prep fight fans for the ensuing violence, a press conference was held Thursday to set the stage for the special event, and every fighter on the main card was present.

Before we get to the highlights, here is a reminder of the full main card lineup for this weekend’s event.

Below, you’ll find a few moments from today’s press conference followed by the extended highlights.

A Simple Disagreement

Khamzat Smesh

Glover Looks To Extend His Record

Celebrating The Birthday Boy

UFC 267 Pre-Fight Press Conference Highlights

Check out all the best moments and exchanges from today’s press conference in the video below!

UFC 267 Pre-Fight Face-Offs

You can find the face-offs of each of the main card bouts below!

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev 

Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura 

Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker

Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen

Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira

UFC 267 Pre-Fight Press Conference

Finally, if you want to catch the UFC 267 pre-fight press conference in its entirety, you can do so below!

