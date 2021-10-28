UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira Press Conference Highlights & Face-Offs

Did you miss the UFC 267 press conference? Worry not, as we’ve got the highlights for you below.

Saturday, UFC 267 will come to you live from Abu Dhabi. To prep fight fans for the ensuing violence, a press conference was held Thursday to set the stage for the special event, and every fighter on the main card was present.

Before we get to the highlights, here is a reminder of the full main card lineup for this weekend’s event.

UFC Light Heavyweight Championship Bout: Jan Blachowicz (c) vs. Glover Teixeira

UFC Interim Bantamweight Championship Bout: Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen

Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker (Lightweight)

Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura (Heavyweight)

Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev (Welterweight)

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir (Light Heavyweight)

Below, you’ll find a few moments from today’s press conference followed by the extended highlights.

A Simple Disagreement

Khamzat Smesh

👊 @KChimaev plans on making a smashing impression in his first fight in front of UFC fans.



[ #UFC267 | Saturday | 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙢𝙨 10:30𝙖𝙢𝙀𝙏 | 𝙈𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙙 2𝙥𝙢𝙀𝙏 | LIVE on ESPN+ | @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi ] pic.twitter.com/zOvpnVgjBj — UFC (@ufc) October 28, 2021

Glover Looks To Extend His Record

Glover is looking to extend his LHW finish record en route to his first UFC title reign 🏆



[ #UFC267 | Saturday | 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙢𝙨 10:30𝙖𝙢𝙀𝙏 | 𝙈𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙙 2𝙥𝙢𝙀𝙏 | LIVE on ESPN+ | @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi ] pic.twitter.com/fw1ewUa1qB — UFC (@ufc) October 28, 2021

Celebrating The Birthday Boy

Jan and the crowd singing Happy Birthday to Glover 🎂



[ #UFC267 | Saturday | 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙢𝙨 10:30𝙖𝙢𝙀𝙏 | 𝙈𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙙 2𝙥𝙢𝙀𝙏 | LIVE on ESPN+ | @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi ] pic.twitter.com/DrflLAhclq — UFC (@ufc) October 28, 2021

UFC 267 Pre-Fight Press Conference Highlights

Check out all the best moments and exchanges from today’s press conference in the video below!

UFC 267 Pre-Fight Face-Offs

You can find the face-offs of each of the main card bouts below!

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura

Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker

Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen

Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira

UFC 267 Pre-Fight Press Conference

Finally, if you want to catch the UFC 267 pre-fight press conference in its entirety, you can do so below!

Be sure to keep it locked right here on MMANews.com for all the results, highlights, and updates surrounding UFC 267!