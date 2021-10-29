UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira Weigh-In Results, Main Card Locked

The UFC 267 weigh-ins have wrapped up, and you can wake easy because the entire main card remains intact!

UFC 267 takes place tomorrow live from Abu Dhabi. In the main event, Jan Blachowicz will defend his light heavyweight championship against 42-year-old Glover Teixeira. The co-main will see top-tier bantamweights Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen try to return the division back to normalcy and thrill the fans while trying. Additionally, Islam Makachev will look to extend his winning streak to nine when he takes on Dan Hooker, and prospects Khamzat Chimaev and Magomed Ankalaev will look to make statements in their bouts, with Chimaev taking on Li Jingliang and Ankalaev facing Volkan Oezdemir.

Each of those above bangers has been given the all-clear despite struggles on the scale from Khamzat Chimaev, who had to weigh-in multiple times before finally hitting the mark. Only Damir Ismagulov missed weight ahead of his preliminary card bout against Magomed Mustafaev. As a result, that fight has been canceled. You can watch Chimaev’s struggles and the rest of the official weigh-ins below (h/t MMA Fighting).

You can catch the full weigh-in results and viewing information for tomorrow’s UFC 267 card below, courtesy of UFC.com. Also, be sure to visit MMANews.com tomorrow for all the live results, highlights, and updates surrounding UFC 267, which will be available FREE with an ESPN+ subscription!

MAIN CARD (2:00 PM ET, ESPN+)

Main Event – Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Jan Blachowicz (205) vs Glover Teixeira (205) PREVIEW

Co-Main Event – Interim Bantamweight Title Bout: Petr Yan (135) vs Cory Sandhagen (135) | PREVIEW

Lightweight Bout: Islam Makhachev (155.5) vs Dan Hooker (156)

Heavyweight Bout: Alexander Volkov (263) vs Marcin Tybura (249)

Welterweight Bout: Li Jingliang (171) vs Khamzat Chimaev (171) | PREVIEW

Light Heavyweight Bout: Magomed Ankalaev (205.5) vs Volkan Oezdemir (205.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (10:30 AM ET, ESPN+)

Strawweight Bout: Amanda Ribas (115.5) vs Virna Jandiroba (116)

Featherweight Bout: Ricardo Ramos (146) vs Zubaira Tukhugov (146)

Middleweight Bout: Albert Duraev (186) vs Roman Kopylov (186)

Welterweight Bout: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (170.5) vs Benoit Saint Denis (171)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Shamil Gamzatov (206) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)

Featherweight Bout: Makwan Amirkhani (146) vs Lerone Murphy (146)

Middleweight Bout: Hu Yaozong (186) vs Andre Petroski (185.5)

*Lightweight Bout: Magomed Mustafaev (156) vs Damir Ismagulov (163.5)- CANCELED

Flyweight Bout: Tagir Ulanbekov (125) vs Allan Nascimento (126)

Note: Jiri Procházka weighed in as an alternate for a main event, coming in at exactly 205 pounds.