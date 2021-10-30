UFC 267 Bonuses: Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen Earns Fight Of The Night Honors

The UFC 267 bonuses have been released.

UFC 267 took place in Abu Dhabi at the Etihad Arena. Headlining the card was a clash between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira for the light heavyweight title. This fight saw Teixeira get an early first round takedown and just beat him up for the entire round from guard.

In the second round, Jan stuffed a takedown then got clocked with a rock hand. Jan landed a combo, but was taken down. Teixeira took his back and locked in the rear-naked choke for the win.

The co-main event saw more action between Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen for the interim bantamweight title. The fight heated up towards the end of the first round with throwing strikes as well as Sandhagen going for a takedown, but stuffed. In the second round, Yan started to load up on his strikes.

Again, Sandhagen was stuffed on a takedown attempt. Yan started slow and had to overcome that. Yan did drop him in the third round and tried his best to finish, but Sandhagen recovered and got back to his feet. Yan took over in the fourth round after being stunned as he rolled into a takedown and they got back to his feet. Yan landed a big head kick in the final round. In the end, it was Yan winning by unanimous decision.

Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Performance of the Night: Glover Teixeira and Khamzat Chimaev

Fight of the Night: Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen

