UFC 267 Results & Highlights: Glover Teixeira Taps Jan Blachowicz

UFC 267 went down today (Sat. October 30, 2021) from Abu Dhabi at the Etihad Arena and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It was headlined by a meeting between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira in a light heavyweight title bout.

The co-headliner saw an interim bantamweight title bout between Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen. Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir, Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev, Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura, and Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker finishes out the main card.

It was certain to have a great day of fights. Check out MMA News’ UFC 267 results below:

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Volkan caught him with a left uppercut then missed with a flying knee strike before they clinched and traded knees. They separated. Ankalaev dropped him with a left hand, but Volkan managed to get back to his feet. In the second round, Ankalaev continued to show off his boxing as he was faster and more crisper with his strikes than Volkan, who was looking for answers. Volkan was bleeding from his left eyebrow. Volkan was doing a nice job with his leg kicks, but Ankalaev fired back with his own. They exchanged to the finish. The judges gave the win to Ankalaev.

Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Chimaev took him down pretty quickly in the first round and later took his back. Chimaev rained down strikes after flattening him out. Then locked in the rear-naked choke for the win. Li was out with his eyes open.

Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura

They came out firing until Volkov scored a trip takedown with two minutes to go in half guard. Volkov did a good job of keeping a hold of his opponent and not letting him posture up. Volkov did manage to land some shots. In the second round, Tybura was firing away with his jabs while Volkov was looking to counter strike. Tybura clinched with him up against the fence and landed some knee strikes. In the third round, they did more clinching as Tybura was trying to get the fight to the ground, but Volkov did a nice job staying on his feet. Volkov unloaded with strikes with two minutes to go, which popped the crowd. Volkov got the decision win.

Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker

Islam closed in and scored a takedown into half guard on top. Islam locked in the limura and got the win. Just like that.

Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen

Yan was walking him down while Sandhagen was circling. Sandhagen started to let his hands go at the end of the round. Sandhagen went for a single leg takedown, but Yann put a stop to it. Sandhagen was working over the body in the second round and out-landed Yan, who was picking his shots. Yan cracked him with a big left hand. Sandhagen clinched with him then landed a right hand. Yan fired with a spinning back fist and a left hook. They had an incredible exchange with a minute and half to go in the round. Sandhagen shot in for a takedown, but was stuffed. Sandhagen stunned him with a combo in the third round. With constant movement by Sandhagen, Yan was missing some of his shots. Yan dropped him about a minute to go in the third round then swarmed him with strikes while Sandhagen scrambled. Yan got his back and more scrambled until they went to the feet. Sandhagen stunned him in the fourth and then shot in, but Yan rolled for a leg. They scrambled back to his feet. Yan was a step ahead at this point. They continued to exchange in the fifth round. Yan landed a massive head kick. In the end, it was Yan winning by unanimous decision.

Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira

Teixeira scored a takedown and got into full guard in the first round of the fight. Teixeira worked him over with strikes from top position. In the second round, Teixeira went for a takedown, but it was stuffed. Jan caught him with an uppercut. They clinched up against the fence. Jan landed a good combo before Teixeira went for a takedown and got it halfway through the round. Teixeira scored a takedown, got his back, and tapped him out with a rear-naked choke for the win!

Quick UFC 267 Results

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 10:30 a.m. ET)

Flyweight bout: Tagir Ulanbekov def. Allan Nascimento by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Middleweight bout: Andre Petroski def. Hu Yaozong by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 4:46 of Round 3

Featherweight bout: Lerone Murphy def. Makwan Amirkhani by knockout (knee) at :14 of Round 2

Light heavyweight bout: Michal Oleksiejczuk def. Shamil Gamzatov by TKO (punches) at 3:31 of Round 1

Welterweight bout: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos def. Benoit Saint-Denis by unanimous decision (29-26, 29-26, 29-26)

Middleweight bout: Albert Duraev def. Roman Kopylov (30-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Featherweight bout: Zubaira Tukhugov def. Ricardo Ramos by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Women’s strawweight bout: Amanda Ribas def. Virna Jandiroba by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 2 p.m. ET)