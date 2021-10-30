UFC 267 Results: Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira

UFC 267 goes down today (Sat. October 30, 2021) from Abu Dhabi at the Etihad Arena and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira in a light heavyweight title bout.

Heading into this bout, Teixeira went on a 5-fight winning streak to earn this title shot. On the flip side, Blachowicz entered this fight after beating Israel Adesanya by decision at UFC 259 in his first title defense and won the title with a TKO win over Dominick Reyes at the UFC 253 pay-per-view event.

The co-headliner will see an interim bantamweight title bout between Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen. Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir, Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev, Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura, and Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker finishes out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great day of fights. Check back later today for MMA News’ UFC 267 results below:

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura

Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker

Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen

Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira

Quick UFC 267 Results

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 10:30 a.m. ET)

Flyweight bout: Tagir Ulanbekov def. Allan Nascimento by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Lightweight bout: Magomed Mustafaev vs. Damir Ismagulov

Middleweight bout: Andre Petroski vs. Hu Yaozong

Featherweight bout: Makwan Amirkhani vs. Lerone Murphy

Light heavyweight bout: Shamil Gamzatov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Welterweight bout: Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Middleweight bout: Albert Duraev vs. Roman Kopylov

Featherweight bout: Ricardo Ramos vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Women’s strawweight bout: Amanda Ribas vs. Virna Jandiroba

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 2 p.m. ET)