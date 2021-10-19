[UPDATE] Domestic Violence Charges Against Chuck Liddell Dropped

[UPDATE]

The Los Angeles District Attorney has decided not to pursue charges against Chuck Liddell following his domestic violence arrest last week.

TMZ Sports reported Monday that upon further investigations, authorities determined that there were no serious injuries suffered during last week’s incident between Liddell and wife, Heidi Northcott. They also discovered that the only remnant from the physical altercation was a red mark on Liddell’s face while Northcott’s person had no visible signs of struggle. This information corroborates Liddell’s version of events, where he claimed it was he, not Northcott, who was the victim of the attack.

Liddell filed for divorce days after his arrest after being married to Northcott for 10 years.

[ORIGINAL STORY PUBLISHED OCTOBER 11, 2021, 9:59 AM]

UFC legend Chuck Liddell was arrested Monday on the charge of domestic violence according to a TMZ report.

The details on the incident are currently scarce, but the report states that there was allegedly a fight that took place in Liddell’s Los Angeles home Monday morning. When the police arrived at the scene, they concluded that there was a verbal dispute turned physical between Liddell and his wife, professional poker player Heidi Northcott. Liddell is currently being held in jail with bail set at $20,000.

Chuck Liddell is considered to be a true pioneer of the sport of MMA and one of the greatest light heavyweight champions of all time. The 51-year-old is known for his battles with the likes of Tito Ortiz, Randy Couture, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, among other fellow legends. Liddell is a 2009 inductee of the Pioneer Wing of the UFC Hall of Fame.

Liddell most recently competed in 2018 in a bout against UFC rival Tito Ortiz. Liddell would lose via first-round KO. He has since expressed interest in a potential return fight against Jake Paul.

When more details become available on this developing story, MMA News will have you covered with all the latest.