UFC Legend Chuck Liddell Arrested On Charges Of Domestic Violence

UFC legend Chuck Liddell was arrested Monday on charges of domestic violence according to a TMZ report.

The details on the incident are currently scarce, but the report states that there was allegedly a fight that took place in Liddell’s Los Angeles home Monday morning. When the police arrived at the scene, they concluded that there was a verbal dispute turned physical between Liddell and his wife, professional poker player Heidi Northcott. Liddell is currently being held in jail with bail set at $20,000.

Chuck Liddell is considered to be a true pioneer of the sport of MMA and one of the greatest light heavyweight champions of all time. The 51-year-old is known for his battles with the likes of Tito Ortiz, Randy Couture, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, among other fellow legends. Liddell is a 2009 inductee of the Pioneer Wing of the UFC Hall of Fame.

Liddell most recently competed in 2018 in a bout against UFC rival Tito Ortiz. Liddell would lose via first-round KO. He has since expressed interest in a potential return fight against Jake Paul.

When more details become available on this developing story, MMA News will have you covered with all the latest.