UFC Legend Has An Idea To Help Jon Jones Overcome Demons

UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich believes a new age psychotherapy technique could help Jon Jones exorcise his demons.

Jones certainly needs all the help he can get after a celebratory trip to Las Vegas turned into yet another legal nightmare last weekend. Hours after his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame, the 34-year-old was arrested for battery domestic violence (misdemeanor) and injuring/tampering with a vehicle.

The charges stem from a late-night altercation in which Jones allegedly assaulted his fiancée, Jessie Moses, in their Caesars Palace hotel room. Upon inspecting the scene, police found blood on the bedsheets and the room in disarray, while Moses was said to have had a bloody nose and swollen lip.

Days later, Jones took to Instagram vowing to quit alcohol; and on Friday night, he released a since-deleted video showing him and his fiancée doting on one another. Jones is set to appear in court on October 26.

Jon Jones, Jessie Moses, Circa 2011, Credit: Getty Images

Pat Miletich Offers Idea To Help Jones Reclaim His Life

Since his arrest, Jones has received criticism and advice from all corners of the MMA media landscape. Former rival Daniel Cormier has suggested Jon’s present troubles are perhaps the culmination of failing to lose in the Octagon. While Chael Sonnen believes that Jones will only reform once he’s appropriately punished by having his UFC contract torn up.

Perhaps the tough love suggested by Sonnen is the solution to straighten out Jones’ life. However, former UFC welterweight champ Pat Miletich believes a more personal, human approach is what’s needed.

“If I was his brother, I’d say, ‘Hey, man, let’s have a sit-down. Let’s talk,’ Miletich said in an interview with MMANews.

As Dana White said of Jones following his latest arrest; “this guy has a lot of demons.” And Miletich believes that Jon could possibly overcome them with the help of an alternative therapy technique that aims to address traumatic memories, known as quantum timeline hypnosis.

“Quantum timeline hypnosis, I found, is the most incredible thing for solving problems from the past when you were a kid and things that you don’t even remember that happened. I’ve got a good buddy who is a quantum timeline hypnotist. And I tell ya what, it works. It really does work.

“So if he can find somebody that’s really good at that and going through your entire life, where you can actually remember moments of your life that are causing problems, whether it’s fears of abandonment, fears of poverty, fears of this, fears of that, that stuff causes problems in adult life. It just does. And when you look around at society, you can see that everybody acts the way they do based on their childhood. And a lot of people have not made those adjustments. And look, Jon’s probably dealing with the same thing,” said Miletich.

