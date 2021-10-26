UFC Rankings Report: Big Changes At P4P, Middleweight, & Strawweight

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Vegas 41, and there were lots of changes inside. Let’s look at the recap below.

Men’s Pound for Pound: Jon Jones now drops to #4 as his long time away from competition continues. The former LHW king has not competed since February of last year. Now, Alexander Volkanovski occupies the #2 ranking with Israel Adesanya placed at #3.

Women’s Pound for Pound: Joanna Jędrzejczyk has been removed from the rankings due to inactivity, causing multiple fighters to move up. Additionally, Mackenzie Dern arrives on the list at #15.

Strawweight: Jędrzejczyk’s removal caused even more changes at strawweight, with all but one fighter (Zhang Weili) moving up in the rankings. Zhang remains ranked #1. Briana Van Buren now enters the rankings at #15. Below, you can find the updated top 5 of the strawweight rankings.

Zhang Weili Carla Esparza Marina Rodriguez Xiaonan Yan Mackenzie Dern

Women’s Flyweight: No Changes

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: No Changes

Bantamweight: No Changes

Featherweight: After winning his fifth consecutive fight at UFC Vegas 41, Alex “Bruce Leeroy” Caceres now has the glow of the #15 ranking next to his name.

Lightweight: No Changes

Welterweight: No Changes

Middleweight: After defeating Paulo Costa in the UFC Vegas 41 main event, Marvin Vettori shoots up three spots in the rankings and is now ranked at #2 behind Robert Whittaker (#1). Meanwhile, Costa drops three spots to #5. According to UFC President Dana White, Costa’s time in the middleweight rankings may be numbered altogether, as he has been banished from the division after his weight struggles during fight week.

Light Heavyweight: No Changes

Heavyweight: Chris Daukaus moved up three spots to now be ranked #7 after his KO victory over Shamil Abdurakhimov (#8) at UFC 266, causing Marcin Tybura (#9) and Augusto Sakai (#10) to drop one position.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

What are your thoughts on these updates to the UFC rankings following UFC Vegas 41?